At 9 am on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, nearly 100 first responders, incident management team members, and support staff gathered at the Rogers Mesa Fruit packing shed to prepare for a wildland fire training exercise hosted by Hotchkiss Fire District. The packing shed was used as a staging area, while the Redlands Mesa Grange became the Incident Command Post and evacuation center. Twenty-five members of the Southwest IMT, along with five AuxComm members, Emergency Manager Kris Stewart, and numerous support staff set up shop at the Grange to manage the response to the simulated wildland fire in the Leroux Creek drainage.
Sheriff Mark Taylor, Commissioner Wendell Koontz, Administrator Robbie LeValley, and County PIO Lindsay Mitchell were also present during the exercise. They joined Hotchkiss Fire District Board President Bill Long and Chief Fritz in a meeting facilitated by DFPC Battalion Chief Luke Odom to determine who has responsibility for large fires or other disasters that exceed the capacity of the local jurisdiction, how to navigate the process of ordering and paying for additional resources, and how to determine when to ask the state for assistance.
During the exercise, thirty-five firefighters on ten engines and trucks were directed by operations leadership to assess over thirty homes in the area of the fictional fire. Assessment findings were discussed with property owners, and they were given additional resources about fire mitigation by the crews that visited. Simultaneously, a dozen volunteer residents received a notification from Delta County Alerts, left their homes to check in at the evac center, and all evacuated residents were efficiently accounted for.
Hotchkiss Fire Chief Doug Fritz says that he’s very pleased with how the training exercise played out and he believes they achieved their goals. Delta County demonstrated the effectiveness of the Delta County Alerts system, and the Southwest IMT demonstrated that they could successfully track evacuees, mobilize and demobilize mutual aid resources, and run an incident of this complexity. In addition, firefighters from Hotchkiss and neighboring fire districts had a valuable training opportunity to practice performing property assessments and developing structure protection strategies, and the community gained awareness and information about fire risk mitigation. Areas for improvement were identified during debriefing, creating opportunities for future training. Hotchkiss Fire was honored to host this training exercise and extends its gratitude to every single one of the individuals, agencies, and organizations that contributed and participated.
