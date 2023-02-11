Winter on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests brings snowy adventures and many outdoor activities to enjoy. Winter also brings avalanche warnings, high winds, extreme cold temperatures, changes in road and campground status and new safety considerations. Visitors need to be aware of challenges and prepared for changing conditions. We want everyone to be able to enjoy this incredible time of year safely. Here are a few resources and tips to help you prepare and stay safe when you head out to the forest.
Plan Ahead: Know before you go and choose your destination wisely. Have a backup plan in place in case you arrive to find a crowded trailhead or unsafe conditions. Be certain that you have the proper safety gear for your winter adventure, including extra layers, a shovel, food and water. Consider your vehicle as part of your winter emergency gear. Be sure that your tires are ready for the snow and carry extra clothing and a sleeping bag in case you get stuck.
Winter Backcountry Recreation: Trails can be tricky to navigate in the winter months. Prepare by researching the trail before you go. Avalanches can strike even the most prepared winter recreationists. Visit Colorado Avalanche Center for current conditions in Colorado’s high country during periods of elevated avalanche danger before venturing out. Remember that avalanche equipment is only as helpful as your training and decision-making in avalanche terrain. Know how to use your gear, practice avalanche rescue skills in your group and respect your physical limitations. Let people know where you are going. Never go alone. Get avalanche educated or hire a guide before you visit the backcountry.
Winter Camping: Most GMUG campgrounds are closed and inaccessible during winter. Visitors are encouraged to call the district office for details or visit our website for current campground status. Campers are reminded to practice Leave No Trace principles, be prepared for limited services and pack out all garbage and human waste. Limited services means there will not be camp hosts, trash pickup, water, power or available bathrooms. The stay limit on the GMUG is 14 days.
Roads: Most GMUG motorized trails and roads are closed for the season. These seasonal closures protect the road surface from damage as well as protect critical wildlife habitat. You can find out the status of a road by visiting the Forest Motor Vehicle Use Maps and Road Conditions webpages. Remember–winter weather can change quickly and travel conditions can vary greatly from the time you leave your home until you reach your destination, especially in mountain passes and at higher elevations. It’s important to check road conditions before heading out and make sure you have the right gear in your car in case you run into delays. Tire chains may be required. Slow down when driving in winter conditions and use extra care while driving and parking.
Winter Motor Vehicle Use Maps identify routes and areas designated for “over the snow” motor vehicle travel, such as snowmobiles. Maps are located here.
In many areas on the GMUG, snowmobile clubs groom roads for snowmobiling and cross-country skiing as a public service using volunteer time and funding from private and partner sources. Respecting signs and travel restrictions will help protect this investment in maintaining groomed surfaces and winter recreation opportunities.
Winter driving conditions in Colorado can be hazardous. Please be prepared and informed before departing. For Colorado road conditions call 511 within the state or check www.cotrip.org. Be aware of road work on US Highway 50 while traveling to different areas of the GMUG. For scheduled road closures visit https://www.us50info.com/.
For information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions, and recreation opportunities on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests visit the forest website. Connect with us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.