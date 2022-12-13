The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests announce continued winter logging operations on the Paonia Ranger District, along various segments of National Forest System Road (NFSR) #701–Stevens Gulch and NFSR #265. Operations are expected to continue throughout the winter season.
These forestry projects have various objectives including promoting forest health and providing wood products for commercial uses. Commercial timber harvest is conducted to increase diversity of tree age classes and species, improve wildlife habitat diversity, increase forest resiliency to insects and diseases and contribute to economics of local area communities.
During winter operations, NFSR #701–Stevens Gulch will be plowed and open for public use up to the winter trailhead. The road beyond the trailhead will be maintained for permitted winter motor vehicle traffic only and will be closed to all motorized uses other than by permit holders. Over snow vehicles will be required to use the new alternate route.
The Muddy Aspen timber harvesting project will begin the end of November. The main haul route will NFSR #265. This winter NFSR #265, will be plowed an additional 2 miles past the typical distance of winter maintenance to roughly the Gunnison/Delta County line. A temporary winter trailhead will be plowed as soon as snowpack permits for winter motor vehicle traffic only. The public can expect regular log truck traffic on NFSR #265 and should be aware that there are spots of this road that are quite narrow. Please exercise extreme caution when traveling on roads used by logging trucks.
The public should continue to expect to encounter logging operations and traffic Monday-Friday, with the possibility of weekend and holiday hauling. Visitors should pay attention to and obey all road traffic signs when traveling in or near these areas. For additional information contact the Paonia Ranger District at (970) 527- 4131.
For information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions, and recreation opportunities on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests visit the forest website. Connect with us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
