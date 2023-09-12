Do you enjoy working with the public and protecting Colorado’s outdoors and wildlife? Join our team and apply for a Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) job.
CPW is currently hiring new Park Rangers and District Wildlife Managers. Ideal candidates will be passionate about CPW’s vital mission to perpetuate the state's wildlife resources and provide quality parks and outdoor opportunities for all.
Applications for the positions are live Sept. 1- 30, 2023.
CPW staff will send links to the written exam, writing prompt and background check materials to applicants shortly after the application period closes. For those who score well on the written exams, the next step is participating in an online oral panel hosted from Oct. 23-26. Those that do well on the oral panels will be asked to complete a polygraph exam and physical fitness test the week of Oct. 30. The final interviews will be held Nov. 13-14.
To help applicants with the hiring process, CPW is hosting a Park Ranger and District Wildlife Manager Hiring Q&A Webinar on Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Interested attendees can register for the webinar online.
Applicants can also schedule a ride-along with a CPW Park Ranger or District Wildlife Officer by calling their local CPW office.
CPW Park Rangers wear many diverse hats, but their general duties are to provide public safety, natural resource protection and administrative management of Colorado state parks. To learn more about the position, visit cpw.state.co.us/Jobs-Park-Ranger
District Wildlife Managers are wildlife professionals dedicated to law enforcement, customer service and wildlife management. To learn more about the position, visit cpw.state.co.us/Jobs-District-Wildlife-Manager
In addition to offering rewarding, meaningful work, the job positions also offer quality benefit packages that include:
- Medical and dental plans
- Strong, flexible retirement plans including PERA Defined Benefit Plan or PERA Defined Contribution Plan, plus pre-tax and Roth 401K and 457 plans
- Paid life insurance
- Short- and long-term disability coverage
- Employee wellness programs
- Flexible spending accounts
- Health savings accounts
- 11 paid holidays per year plus generous vacation and sick leave
- Flexible work schedule options and remote work options
- Career advancement opportunities throughout the State system
- Some positions may qualify for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
“Our agency is filled with people who describe their careers as a dream job because the work we do is so meaningful and we are dedicated to protecting the lands, waters and wildlife of Colorado,” said Law Enforcement Training Manager Tyler Sewald. “Every day is different and filled with new and exciting opportunities that help keep our landscapes healthy, our wildlife thriving and support the outdoor lifestyle we cherish.”
Read more details about the application process and job benefits packages at cpw.info/Apply.
