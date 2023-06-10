Older citizens are vital contributing members of American society, and their maltreatment diminishes all of us. Just as we have confronted and addressed the social issues of child abuse and domestic violence, so too can we find solutions to address elder abuse, which threatens the well-being of our community.
Older individuals are more likely to experience social isolation, which increases the likelihood of abuse and neglect. We continue to work towards more robust societal support to keep our older citizens connected and protect them from abuse, whether financial, emotional, physical, or sexual. Older adults who are socially connected and protected from harm are less likely to be hospitalized, less likely to go into nursing homes, and less likely to die from neglect or mistreatment.
We must create healthier and safer living environments for older adults in our community. Make a Difference TODAY!
Contact us:
- Delta County Adult Protection Services: 970-874-2030
- National Center on Elder Abuse
- Eldercare Community Services and Supports Locator: 1-800-677-1116
To report suspected abuse and neglect of an adult in Delta County, call 844-264-5437 or 970-872-1230.
