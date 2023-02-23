The Delta County Library recently gave me paintings that have been on display for possibly 30+ years through the Delta Fine Arts Guild. I am tasked with finding the artists, or relatives, to return these amazing works of art to. If you have any information, please contact me, Linda Aubery at 970-765-5034 or email me at ljaubery@gmail.com. If I am unable to locate the artists or family, I will be taking the work to the Creamery Arts Center in Hotchkiss, so a quick response would be most appreciated.
Artists/Artworks:
Howard Piatt - Squatter's Rights (Oil)
Kathleen Hawkins - Pigs in Clover (Fabric)
Mel Bowersox - Winter Pheasants (Oil)
John Crenshaw - Two untitled watercolor of Delta Street/Mountain Pass
Martha E. Canum - Early Snow (Watercolor)
Betty C. Marvin (Eckert) - Dancing Daisies (Mixed Media)
Kathleen L. Anderson (Eckert) - Splashing Water (Watercolor)
Parma - Untitled Watercolor Flowers
Ceici Smith? (Photographer) - Sunset Silhouette (Photograph)
