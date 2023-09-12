In modern America, we take a lot of things for granted – access to electricity being one of them. But for more than 13,000 families across the American West, electricity isn't a given.
The Navajo Nation covers an expansive 27,000 square miles in Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. With more than 399,494 tribal members, it is one of the largest tribal nations in the United States. Yet, to this day, many live without electricity and other basic utilities.
In 2018, the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority approached the American Public Power Association to discuss the lack of utility services in the Navajo Nation and address the challenge of building an electric grid through the Nation's complex mix of arid deserts, canyons, and mountain peaks. From that conversation, Light Up Navajo was born, and in 2019 the mutual aid program mobilized lineworkers from 28 different utilities in 13 states to build new lines and services in the Navajo Nation.
“Working on the Light Up Navajo project really gave me a better understanding of the culture and lifestyle of the Navajo people, as well as a deeper appreciation for our infrastructure and amenities here at home.” Cody Manganello, DMEA Line Superintendent
"Many are amazed that in this day and age in America, there is a region where thousands of American families are living without electricity. In our first year alone, we connected 233 homes," said Deenise Becenti, Government/ Public Affairs Officer of NTUA.
While the project was halted in 2020 due to the pandemic, the planning never stopped, and in 2022 Light Up Navajo connected another 173 homes. In June 2023, DMEA joined the project's fourth phase as the first cooperative utility to participate.
"It becomes a united effort, having lineworkers from all types of utilities. The labels disappear, and it all becomes about bringing power to those living without it," stressed Becenti. "It's the spirit of America – the spirit of cooperation."
DMEA sent two lineworker crews to the Navajo Nation, each spending one week building power lines and short line extensions. One of the most memorable moments was when they connected and energized a tribal member’s home.
“I’ll never forget the moment when we heated up the meter and energized the home for a family who never had power. One of the women living there came to the door excitedly and exclaimed, ‘The fan is turning!’” said DMEA Safety Director Chad Stickler.
