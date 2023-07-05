During a recent photography trip to the Mill, I had the fortune of being at the right place at the right time. I was able to speak with the owner of the Mill, Cabins & land Crystal resides on - Chris Cox, and have confirmed that the riverside access trail and general store are closed – for the time being.
The general store is now locked tight, and the riverside access trail has been destroyed. Chris was kind enough to speak with me for a few hours and provide me with the answers to the questions you all no doubt have. We will start with the most important, why is this happening.
In short, the problem is twofold. The most problematic, is vandalism and trespassing. The Mill in recent years has seen a large uptick in graffiti and vandalism, which includes people crossing the river to carve their names into the wooden beams and building itself. This has caused a need for constant policing and employee presence. The Mill was able to maintain employees through the General store, where summer employees would live in the nearby cabins. However, vandalism has worsened to the point Chris feels a need for drastic intervention.
Secondly, due to safety concerns and zoning issues from Gunnison county - many of the cabins need to have their foundations replaced. This is no simple act, on nearly 200-year-old historic landmark buildings. The buildings will need structural integrity checks performed, lifted off of their stone foundations while demolition and a re-pour of cement takes place.
Between the need for maintenance and the increased need for security, Chris made the difficult decision to restrict access and permanently close the general store until further notice. While Chris is heartbroken at having to close, he is very excited about the future of Crystal. His plans involve creating a foundation for the historic town to help in funding the necessary upgrades and potentially a permanent employee position to ensure vandalism is stopped. This won't be happening anytime soon, though. The entire restoration process will likely take years, even once the work has been given a green light.
Donation will not be taken for the project until the foundation has been established, at which point more information will be released.
Chris asked for my help in bringing these issues to light and to remind everyone that even “harmless” carvings in trees have an impact. This closure should serve as a grim reminder to us all, the these amazing sites can very easily be lost if we do not treat them with respect.
While Forest Service Road 314, which is used to access Crystal is open, access to the mill and store is closed. Additionally, it does not look like Schofield pass, accessed by FS Road 317, will open this year. The snowfield is approximately 100 yards long near the Devils punchbowl, with a fresh (massive) boulder in the middle of the trail yet again. Currently, Leadking Basin is not yet clear either - however a large group was heading in to work on snow drifts.
