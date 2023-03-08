To stream or not to stream, that is the question. Opinions on cutting the cord (an interesting phrase since cable was replaced by cordless satellite receivers years ago) are many but the pros and cons of the debate are fairly straightforward. However, there are several factors to consider. Convincing someone and being convinced ourselves to take steps to make a change are another matter and require a conscious commitment. Some argue that ditching the two D’s (Dish and DirectTV) and piecing together custom offerings of streaming services is more cost effective, although price hikes in recent months should encourage a closer look. Other motivating factors include an escape from the bombardment of commercials on live television and exhaustion from scrolling through acres of unwatched channels and irrelevant programming. Here are some thoughts that may help you decide for yourself.
Save Some Cash (or at least fool yourself into thinking you are)
According to a study by Consumer Reports, the average pay-for-TV bill is just over $100 a month, depending on the specialty channels in your lineup. More than six million subscribers kicked cable to the curb in 2019 as a result. The average Netflix subscription is about $9 a month. The choice seems obvious, but we are greedy consumers, and one is never enough. Coupling Netflix with Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney and more should offer enough content for a lifetime, but when you add up the bills – especially if you are paying for commercial-free options – you can quickly close in on the $100 mark. Some folks, who still want the programming from network channels, will have to opt-in for live TV services which average at least $60. If you are a sports fan, you might find yourself piecing together packages which are far more expensive than cable, as networks are particularly proprietary about this coveted content. Other financial considerations are related to the cost of emancipating yourself from your cable contract and whether savings from “bundling” will be a factor. Still, most of us lost our landline years ago, and internet options are vast.
Change your Habits (But they’re still probably bad)
Change is good, but change is hard. The mind-boggling number of streaming options presents the need to create your own tailor-made package. If you are a Star Wars fan or a princess at heart, you need Disney. HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple all offer quality original shows and films, requiring you to subscribe to a variety of services. Instead of scrolling through endless channels, your new approach to searching for the perfect entertainment requires you to flip between services and browse their various offerings. Streaming services can eliminate hours of mindless scrolling if you have a show or a genre in mind. Less time looking for content offers more time to watch content. Watching more is something Americans do well, and the ability to binge entire seasons is only available through streaming services. Whether this is good for us or not is another debate entirely.
Your Internet Can’t Handle the Truth (just one more expense)
Live streaming requires an internet connection with speeds that are up to the task. Things like router capability, the number of users in the house, and more will all affect quality. In addition, the internet plan you pay for is just one more expense to factor into your mathematical puzzle. To complicate things, all streaming services limit the number of authorized devices per subscription – and some limit the number of devices that can stream content simultaneously. Many viewers experience outages during storms or are plagued with glitches when high-profile events are streaming live, like the SuperBowl. And while the symbiotic relationship between streaming services and internet connections may make you question the stability of your viewing quality, how many times have you had to suit up to knock the snow off of your satellite dish or have been forced to abandon the TV completely until service can be restored?
What’s the bottom line? If your needs are simple and you can exert the required discipline to tailor your streams to serve only what you need, cutting the cord can be a cost-effective way of accessing the entertainment options you desire. But if your eyes are bigger than your wallet, the equation can easily tip the scales, and you’ll find yourself right back where you were. If you have a little self-control and the patience to research the options, it’s more than possible to tailor a package that will be much less than the average cable bill. It takes some fortitude (something the cable companies are banking that you don’t have) to make the switch, but evidence shows the migration is one-sided, as few customers are returning to the confines of cable. Besides, you are threatened to be an outcast of society if you don’t keep up with the latest binge.
