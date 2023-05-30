When it comes to experiences, Del Canty has logged a lifetime. Legendary fisherman, talented hockey player, army helicopter pilot, and skilled taxidermist are just some of the titles you could pin on Del, but you still wouldn’t begin to scratch the surface of his endless list of talents. One would think that a well-earned retirement is in line for someone with a resume as long as Del’s. Instead, he’s just getting started on a new project and has one thing on his mind these days – opening the Fish Barn.
Part social experiment, part hands-on educational concept, and part entrepreneurial venture, Del intends to open a museum dedicated to fish from around the world. He’s not interested in charging the public to view his specimens, both alive and mounted. Instead, Del’s idea is to supplement the museum and experiential fish ponds with an accompanying flea market based on the successful long-running front range phenomenon known as the Mile High Flea Market. But to understand the conception, you must first understand Del.
Del Canty was born in northern Minnesota near Lake of the Woods, which, as any visitor to the area knows is a fisherman’s paradise, and as a young boy, Del never missed an opportunity to wet a line. He also became interested in the art of taxidermy as a teenager. His favorite subjects? Fish, of course. He wished to study them in college, but the University of Minnesota was more interested in his aptitude for hockey than they were in his mind. The coach wanted him to play so badly that he offered to buy Del all the books he wanted on fish if he agreed to play. Del, understanding that the knowledge of a thing is more important than any paper signifying a degree, agreed to play.
Following the lengthy interruption of the Korean War, where Del flew flew helicopters for Mobile Army Surgical Hospitals (MASH), he returned to his education at the Colorado School of Mines, where he obtained a degree in mine engineering. Since then, He spent his career consulting on mine projects from Borneo to Australia and served as an expert witness in several mine-related court cases. In the meantime. Del kept fishing.
He eventually ran fishing expeditions in Alaska, and for several years, operated a fishing charter boat on the Sea of Cortez in Mexico, all the while collecting specimens to add to his assemblage of mounted fish. His collection would have amounted to a lifetime’s work for any career taxidermist, although it was ever only a hobby for Del. Then the museums began to call. Natural history museums from Washington, DC, and across the states attempted to court Del to become a part of their team. Del declined, but the curators, rather than letting their mounted specimens collect dust in a basement, they sent them to Del, hoping he would restore and display them alongside his own mounts someday.
That day is fast approaching. About four years ago, Del began construction on a massive building on his sizable property just outside of Delta. The building is noted by a small, hand-painted sign that reads, “Fish Barn.” Del’s taxidermist workshop occupies only a fraction of the enormous room, but one entire wall is covered, from ceiling to floor and end to end, with his specimens. Each are labeled and categorized by location. Many of the fish on display (several of those sent by museums) are extinct. Some are terrifying with razor-sharp teeth. Others are familiar but boast incredulous sizes worthy of a trophy shot.
Del’s idea is to open a free museum, hoping that the exposure will motivate young people to get outdoors. Several spring-fed ponds line the property and are stocked with trout and bluegill (the latter being Del’s favorite fish). Del hopes it can become a hands-on learning center for young would-be fisherfolk to perfect their casting skills. As if the inspirations along the museum's wall were not enough, a live surprise awaits in the basement of the Fish Barn. A hallway running the length of the center of the building is lined with several large, eight-foot by eight-foot tanks, each with their own windows for viewing. Who is pouring all this concrete and undertaking all this construction, you might ask? Del, of course. Except for some necessary contractors, he has taken on the majority of the work himself.
Del intends to support the venture through voluntary donations and an honor-system partnership he plans to strike with vendors at a new flea market, which will line one side of the museum's upstairs and encompass a great deal of the outdoor space. Del was involved with the Mile High Flea Market in Denver through a friend, and he knows that such an operation can be very profitable. The pairing of the museum and the market seemed natural to him, and its location in Delta County (a place known for people who love to buy, sell and trade goods and antiques) seems more than plausible.
Del claims he wants to see if honest people are still left in the world. As someone who still wants to believe the best about his fellow humans, he plans to let his vendors work on the honor system, sharing 10 percent of their take with him so he can keep the museum running. He has collected countless yards of vinyl from Weatherport in Delta and plans to construct the first line of covered, outdoor booth spaces within the next month. Parking will not be an issue as the property encompasses several acres. The labor of love he began four years ago is inching closer to completion, and Del optimistically plans to open – both the flea market and the museum – sometime this summer.
Concerned about the rising cost of taxes and insurance, Del hopes he can pull off his dream, and he is open to any suggestions or assistance that any organization or individual cares to share. He feels that encouraging kids to get off their phones and get back to nature is as noble a cause as any in this day and age. He’s counting on his Field of Dreams approach to the project and is confident that there are folks out there willing to help, if he can only make the right connections.
In the meantime, Del is putting the finishing coats of stucco on his underground tanks and working on restoring a pair of sea turtles when time allows. Del is hoping to find volunteers, programs that may assist in his endeavor and vendors interested in joining the flea market. Until then, he continues to press on and looks forward to seeing his project bear fruit – or fish. He refuses to be deterred and keeps ticking off the items on his to-do list, one day at a time. After all, Del Canty is only 91 years old.
If you are interested in volunteering at the museum, are connected to an organization that would like to be involved, or would like to learn more about upcoming flea market operations, you can contact Del at DelFishBarn@gmail.com.
