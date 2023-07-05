Big B’s Delicious Orchards is constructing a safer entrance from Highway 133 starting on July 5th. Plans for the new access have been in the works for some time. Jeff Schwartz, the owner of Big B’s Delicious Orchards, has recognized that the business has outgrown the current access and has taken responsibility for the project, as the concern for the safety of visitors and travelers on the adjacent highway is a top priority.
The driveway will be moved 100 yards to the west to improve visibility near the corner, which resides at the top of the hill on Highway 133 to the East. Delicious Orchards, who is taking on one hundred percent of the financial responsibility for the project, took advantage of some materials they have on hand and dug a sizable pond to amass enough rock and dirt to help construct the new entrance, which will connect travelers to the orchard on the West side of Oasis Nursery. Visitors to Delicious will be able to enjoy the new water feature for years to come.
Roop Construction, a local construction company, will begin the project immediately following the 4th of July holiday. Delicious Orchards is committed to minimizing delays and closures as much as possible, but they acknowledge that the project may last throughout the summer. Look for “construction specials throughout the project at Delicious.
Jeff and everyone at Delicious are aware of the inconvenience for community members, and they are asking that everyone use caution and patience while the access project is underway. Schwartz acknowledges that it is a significant investment but sees it as a mandatory one, as it will serve the safety and long-term convenience of friends, family, customers, and the community in general.
