After more than a month of heated discussions between the Delta County Commissioners, the Delta County Planning Commission and the public, on Wednesday night the planning commissioners voted to approve the two most contested changes.
The meeting held on Wednesday, February 8 was conducted publicly on Zoom, but was not open to public comment. There were 158 people on the Zoom call, watching and listening.
Last month the Delta County Commissioners returned the proposed Land Use Code to the planning commission to review the recommendations made by the commissioners after the last two public meetings. Several members of the public attended the January 3 meeting where the Land Use Codes were discussed. The decision was made to return the revisions to the planning commission for additional changes. Although the current Land Use Code has been in effect since January 2021, the goal was to clarify some of the language and simplify some of the processes.
The proposed revisions were sent to the planning commission which held a public meeting. More than 100 people attended the meeting on January 11, many loudly voicing their opinions and personal challenges they had encountered.
The planning commission listened to the disgruntled public for more than three hours, but no decisions were made. The commission refined the code and forwarded it to the county commissioners for their input. On Wednesday night, the planning commissioners were charged with approving just two revisions: Lot -Size Variance Criteria and Recycling Materials From the Renewable Energy Facility. In absence of public comment, the planners volleyed the language of the revisions among themselves.
After about an hour, they cast a vote and it was decided to send teh code back to the county commissioners for consideration.
The lot-size variance has been one of the most discussed, argued and tweaked of all revisions. The current terminology (Jan. 21) says land in A35 and A20 zones, (35- and 20-acre plats) can only be divided by splitting off a single 5-acre lot and that is the only division allowable in perpetuity (forever). The proposed revision deleted the words “However, there shall be no variance to lot size.” Page 26 of the LUC.
The proposed revisions say that if all requirements (water, septic, flood zones, etc.) are met, a variance can be obtained as long as at least one of the plots meet the 20- or 35-acre plot requirements for that zone, and the plot cannot be subdivided again for 10 years. (For example, a 40-acre plot can divide off five acres, still leaving 35 acres in zone A35; or a 25-acre plot can divide off a five-acre plot leaving a 20 acres in zone A20.)
Similar wording is proposed in the two-acre plots to split into one-acre residential property, providing the same criteria can be met (water, septic, flood zones, etc.).
The renewable energy facility opted to table its discussion to a future meeting which is slated for Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The county commissioners will have the following options when they receive the proposed changes back from the planners.
• They can reject the changes, leaving the 1-21 LUC in place;
• They can adopt the changes as Amendment #1 that was certified on Wednesday by the planning commission;
• They can adopt with changes – lot -size variance and on the recycling issue;
• They can continue the LUC amendment with additional changes requested (so it goes back again to the planners);
• Or they can send back to the planners with requested changes on these two items.
There are more items on the proposed revisions that still need discussion moving forward, including zoning maps, stewardship areas, legacy lots, impact fees, separate rural/ industrial and commercial zones, and conditional use process. The planning commission also wants to clarify the language on several items.
This is the way the system works: The planning commission (made up of community volunteers) works with the community to provide the best possible codes, zones, and use of the Delta County land. If they see a problem, they have the ability to draft a resolution to pass on to the commissioners for consideration. The commissioners either reject the idea or pass it, but the planning commissioners have no power to adopt any changes. Their sole responsibility is to create the language and documents for the commissioners who have the option to adopt the new code. The opposite also applies when the commissioners ask the planners to find a solution to what they see as a problem in Delta County. It is up to the planners to draft new legislation to send to the commissioners.
For now, the planning commission has approved the two items the county commissioners have asked for and the proposal is headed back to the commissioners to adopt or change. The next county commissioner meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 21 and will be open to the public for comment. With much work still to be done in order to placate all parties, this issue may be under consideration for the foreseeable future.
