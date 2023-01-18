The Delta County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, January 11, was filled with nearly 100 angry, confused, and frustrated residents. Most who attended wanted clarification on the highly contested Land Use Code Updates that were presented at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on December 7, 2022. The January 3 Board of County Commissioners meetings was also emotionally charged (as reported in the January 11 High Country Spotlight) – even though the topic of Land Use Codes was not originally on that night’s agenda.
Following the opening remarks, the Director of Planning, Carl Holm, presented a power point presentation explaining the variety of different land uses and regulations adopted from 1985 until a Master Plan was adopted in 2018. Then, in 2021, the current Land Use Code was adopted. The presentation offered a look back at the changes, meetings, letters, and updates explaining how the Master Plan got to where it is today.
Once the presentation was completed, committee chairman Tom Kay opened the meeting for public comments. Signatures of people wanting to speak were collected at the door prior to the meeting. That signature allowed people to be quoted and their comments made part of the official minutes of the meeting. Some of them are quoted in this article.
The proposed Land Use Revisions that the Delta County Commissioners forwarded to the Planning Commission was a main topic of contention. Many of the changes being debated included items that were centered around the zoning plan and issues it presented to the people in attendance. Each speaker was allowed three minutes to present their case; during that time, the commission listened and rarely commented. But the people in attendance had plenty of comments of their own. After most speakers, the room erupted in cheers, shouts and even some rude comments addressed at the committee members. The entire meeting is online for anyone to view at the Delta County Government site, www.deltacountyco.gov.
Scott Scheible, who lives on California Mesa in Delta, told his story and how the current rules and regulations prohibited him from erecting three RV garages, stating that he was required to put money up-front to apply for the permits, then required to submit an environmental study and land survey. He stated he was told they had no legitimate address (even though they have an address placard) “I am also thinking overreach,” he said. “I don’t know if anybody here is saying overreach or not, but I would bet a lot of people are talking overreach.” He ended by saying, “Let’s not start a fight about it.”
Comments from the group were “Why not start a fight?” and “Yea, let’s start a fight.” Scott was the first speaker and one of the most calm and polite speakers of the night. From there, the room got louder, the comments evoked even more emotion and the accusations were more pointed and personal.
Darlene Green of Hotchkiss stated she was trying to catch up on what had been happening during the pandemic and said that now, after coming out of it, she learned there was a Master Plan (which was actually completed in 2018) that was well into the stages of being completed, and concluded by saying that she felt the Master Plan did not take into consideration of how it would directly impact her life. “As many freedom-loving folks around the country can sometimes be slow at realizing our freedoms may be at risk, and many in this county would be here today if they knew this issue of the Master Plan of development was happening and what a huge impact it would have on their freedoms.” She felt the Master Plan lacks input from the community and that it would be wise for this governing body to “cease and desist” on this plan and establish a community agency utilizing members of the area to establish a vision plan which would better represent the needs of those in Delta County.
A common disagreement was voiced regarding the zoning of the land, how to split the land, and how to maintain control of their own property. Tom Kay, chair of the commission, offered this insight, “The zoning regulations we have in place are to protect everyone’s own rights. When dividing property, there must be adequate provisions for septic and water. We cannot have sewage running off one person’s property and onto another. Your property rights stop at the border of your property.” For example, he explained that someone wanting to divide their property, in order to sell a portion of it, can – in most cases – accomplish it by filing for a sub-division of their property. (This is not a “subdivision” as in multiple homes on one piece of land making it into a community; this refers to sub-dividing the existing property.) Once a request for rezoning has been submitted it is reviewed for things like property lines, right-of-way, service areas, water courses, etc. Tom stated that as far as he knew, no one was prohibited from sub-dividing their property once the rezoning process had taken place.
Another discussion was regarding business use of a home. The proposed changes refer to the original rules allowing a person to use their home as a business, providing it does not change the intended use of the home, and, of course, common-sense items like noise regulations, traffic coming in and out, excessive fumes, dust and odors. This can be viewed on the Land Use Code dated 1-5-21 page 42. These rules have not changed, although many misconceptions regarding it have been voiced. People are still free to have a “cottage” business on their property.
In all, about 30 people spoke, voicing their concerns and frustrations, many with personal stories of what had happened to them, presumably because of the rules set forth in the 2021 Land Use Plan. The original plan from 2021 is 172 pages long; with the proposed changes, there are an additional 57 pages added, bringing it to 229 pages. Although the commissioners have stated that the changes are to allow for more flexibility and to simplify and clarify the Land Use Code, residents are wary to accept that assessment.
A wide representation of residents was in attendance, including homeowners, renters, ranchers, businesspeople and others. They were from many age and ethnic groups.
Members of the community must be asking, “What is next? Where do we go from here?” when there seemed to be such a stalemate between the “governors and the governed”?
Tom Kay said after the public meeting was adjourned, the commission spent several hours discussing the meeting, how to clarify and modify the proposed changes, the language of the code, and how to get the word out to the community regarding their input and meeting schedule. “We want to do the best we can for our community,” Tom said. “We all live here. It is our desire to empower the people equally across the county to do what they want with their land. That’s why we implemented the Land Use Code, to defend property rights and to ensure you can freely do what you want within the boundaries of your property. We will always strongly defend agriculture in this county.”
The commission will continue to work together to revise the Land Use Code, send it back to the County Commissioners who will then review it, hold another public meeting (which will be announced) and either adopt the changes or refer it back to the planning commission again for review. This could take a few weeks to a few months to complete. Don Suppes, County Commissioner, said he did not expect it to be back for review before the middle of February. All meetings, dates and agendas can be found on the Delta County website.
Don Suppes said last week, “This is a process, a live document, and we are doing everything we can to improve the lives of our residents.”
