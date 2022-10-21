The news of the Delta County Library District’s 2023 budget shortfall, followed by the prospect of possibly closing one or more libraries, has created concern among many residents. The library buzz also includes speculation about the Delta Library project.
Citizens are wondering, exactly, where the funds are coming from to buy – and extensively renovate – the old City Market building, located at 124 E. 6th Street in Delta. Are the North Fork libraries being sacrificed for a fancy new library in Delta? Why does Delta need a new library?
According to Delta County Commissioner Mike Lane, the decision to move the Delta Library from its current location at the historic Carnegie building was made based upon several factors. Not the least of which is that the aging Carnegie building is in need of hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs and needs to be ADA compliant. Current handicapped library patrons are hindered by lack of wheelchair access into the building or to the second floor. The Library District does not have the funds to pay for the necessary updates and repairs.
Commissioner Lane also explained that the Delta County Sheriff’s Department has experienced an increase in staff and the jail is at 90% capacity or higher most days – it’s bursting at the seams with nowhere to expand. The county has access to funds to update and improve the Carnegie building to house the Delta County Sheriff’s Department administrative offices and then expand the jail into where the current administrative offices are on the first floor of the Sheriff’s office.
As explained by Delta Mayor Kevin Carlson, the city is committed to maintaining a library as part of its city charter. The new location will offer more (and better) parking and will be easily accessible for handicapped patrons.
The Library District has set up a page on its website to provide information to the public. The question-and-answer format is informative and covers a wide range of topics such as budgeting, staffing, finances, and includes, in particular, a section on the Delta library project, which is summarized below. Visit the Library District’s web page at deltalibraries.org/board.
Why is the Delta Library moving to a new building?
The current Delta Library Carnegie building is owned by the City of Delta. The City of Delta is selling the building to Delta County so that the county can expand the Sheriff’s office. The renovated City Market building will house the Delta Library and the city’s coworking and makerspace. When the project is completed, the Delta Library will move from the city-owned Carnegie building to the city-owned renovated building. The district does not own the Carnegie and will not own the renovated building.
If the district were to remain in the Carnegie building, its future maintenance responsibilities would be two to three times higher than moving to the newly renovated building.
Who is paying for the renovations of the new building?
The district is not contributing any library property tax revenue, which is its primary revenue source, toward this building project. The funds allocated for this project are distributed to the district from the county annually as capital funds. The $50,000 that the district receives annually from the county for capital projects has benefited all five libraries in Delta County for many years. (Refer to financial section at deltalibraries.org/board for details.) The county is paying for the bulk of the renovation project by contributing over 2.4 million dollars.
The City of Delta is contributing $834,000 of its Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) received through the American Rescue Plan Act to this project. The allowable uses of SLFRF are restricted and this project is eligible because the coworking and makerspace components. The city is also contributing $430,000 of Rural Economic Development Grant funds received through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA). The district’s contribution is $534,000 to be paid from the capital funds distributed annually from the county.
