At the crossroads between Delta and Olathe sits the makings of a town. Apparently, an old schoolhouse, a dancehall and a seriously eclectic store are all you need. The sleepy little community at the intersection of Highway 348 and Banner Road occasionally comes to vibrant life with top-notch music and a bi-annual antique bazaar. Pea Green, so named for the resulting color of the mixed paints they had on hand when they covered the community building, is home to Saturday night concerts at the historic community center and every junker’s dream – Pickin’ at the Pea.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the little-store-that-could, and there are plans to celebrate big with a series of displays honoring the many twists and turns of the past. The store, which has been closed to the public on a daily basis for some time now, served the residents of the Pea Green community for the better part of a century, and it’s the kind of community where people rely on one another in a familiarity that borders on family. It wasn’t uncommon for store owners to provide services ranging from grocery delivery to after-hours gas service. It was all just a part of doing business at the Pea Green Store. It’s a relic from a bygone era that is roused from its slumber twice a year to host the anxiously awaited antique extravaganza each spring and fall.
Settlers on California Mesa began to trickle in during the late 1800s as the Ute Indians were removed to reservations to the north and south. Homesteaders made good use of the prolific spring that feeds Buttermilk Gulch. Eventually, a lumber mill, boarding house, and a blacksmith shop were erected to support area loggers and workers who built the homes and barns of incoming families who decided to make a go of farming the rock-laden ground of the mesa. Much of the wood milled there was used to construct the nearby booming town of Delta. The logs were transported by bobsled from the Uncompahgre Plateau to be graded and stacked before being sent north.
A schoolhouse, community center, and a store came next. It is rumored that the miniature metropolis had a different name at one time. But, when the townsfolk came together to paint their newly constructed community building, they mixed what leftover paint they had on hand, and the resulting color of pea soup set the palette for the town forevermore. Pea Green Corner, as it is now known, is still the closest thing to a social hub for the nearby farms and ranches, and many of the current residents have roots that tie them to the first settlers.
While access to the store on a daily basis is sorely missed by many in the area, the residents remember the Pea Green Store with fondness. It was a place for neighbors to converge, grab a soda from the old Coca-Cola cooler and watch the world go by from the front porch. It was the kind of place where the reining clerks kept grocery bill tabs for locals, who, for the most part, paid them every month. Where the slam of the screen door announced each customer, half of whom were neighbor kids making a beeline for the ice cream freezer. Apparently, the adults also knew where to find the goods at the Pea Green General Store. A clipping from a 1923 Montrose Press gives a short account of F.M. Garrison, who was cited for “dry law violations.” Garrison denied that the barrels of hard cider stashed in the cellar, which had both been tapped, were being sold to the public, but he paid the fine nonetheless. A faded mural on one side depicts life in 1923 when the store first opened to the public.
Soon, the corner will come alive again as the Pea Green Store shakes off the road dust and puts on its best smile for the Pickin’ at the Pea Antique Sale. The springtime event happens on Saturday, April 29, and the unassuming little crossroads will, once again, become a destination spot for pickers, junkers, and shoppers in search of something original. Bring your appetite, as there will be baked goods, pastries, coffee and Cowhand Sally’s famous kettle corn. Lunchtime offerings usually include a food truck or two, and a host of unique vendors will also be on hand to browse eclectic arts and crafts offerings.
Don’t worry. If you miss the April event, you can catch Pickin’ at the Pea 2.0, which will occur on Saturday, September 23. This twice-yearly event is a favorite for serious antique aficionados and window shoppers alike. The two events are always very well attended, and folks come from all parts of the Western Slope to enjoy a classic springtime day outside and check out the curious displays of the past inside, where Disneyland meets crazy roadside attractions. Mark your calendars for April 29, and come on down to the crossroads to make your deal at Pickin’ at the Pea in the one and only Pea Green Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.