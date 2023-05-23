IMG_2047.JPG
IMG_2048.JPG

On Sunday, May 21, Hotchkiss Fire, along with Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, North Fork EMS, and the Paonia Fire Department, responded to a report of stranded boaters in the North Fork of the Gunnison river near the gravel pits, just upstream from Hotchkiss. Hotchkiss Fire utilized ropes and a raft to rescue the stranded boaters from the swift-moving water and brought them to shore. The boaters were fortunate to have been stranded in a place with a stable, accessible bank. In many areas, the banks have been washed out and are unstable, which would make it much more difficult for rescuers to access the river. We ask that the public, especially those with limited boating experience, to not get on the river at this time. The max discharge at the Paonia Gauge on May 21 was 4560 cfs. All emergency services and first responders encourage residents to be safe and exercise caution.