North Fork EMS continues to find innovative ways to meet the healthcare needs of our community beyond 911 emergency calls, most recently through a program called Community Paramedicine. This is a relatively new and evolving healthcare model using existing, highl- trained paramedics to provide medical care to people in their homes. These home visits, under the direction of a physician, can extend the reach of primary healthcare and public health by providing medical care and preventative services to those in need in our community. In addition to addressing medical needs, part of this program, called CARES, (Community Assistance Referral and Education Services) connects patients to needed resources, such as assistance with food, home modifications, and transportation.
“By treating patients in their homes, we can help reduce the overall stress on our healthcare system,” says Tanya Applegate, the North Fork Community Paramedicine Director. “The goal is to decrease the number of unnecessary 911 calls, lessen hospital readmissions and ER visits, and get the patients access to the care and resources they need, when they need it.” In-home visits for North Fork residents can provide temporary services until other providers such as home health can begin providing care. These can be as simple as a one-time visit, or patients can be visited on an ongoing basis. The goal is to graduate each patient from the program with independence, improved health, and the services in place they need to remain in their home.
The Mobile Integrated Healthcare and Community Paramedicine 2nd National Survey states, “Nationwide it has been well documented that many of the calls placed to 911 are not life-threatening emergencies. That’s not to say people aren’t sick or suffering. Many of these individuals have chronic illnesses, such as congestive heart failure, diabetes and asthma, and do not know where else to turn when their symptoms flare. Research has shown that these patients would be better served somewhere other than emergency departments.”
In the first eight months of operations, North Fork community paramedics made over 100 visits to provide medical care, monitoring, post-hospital follow-up care, education on new medications, and to connect people with needed resources. Their care directly reduced the number of unneeded ambulance transports and ER admittances by over a dozen calls, with a cost savings of thousands of dollars. In addition to the cost saving, many people and their families were helped in their homes with services they needed, and the burden was a little less on our 911 crews and hospital staff.
The referral of patients to the North Fork Community Paramedicine program are arranged through hospitals, clinics and through EMS providers at no cost to the patient. Current operating costs are funded with help from the North Fork Ambulance Auxiliary and Region 10. Several states recognize the role of community paramedics in healthcare, and EMS leaders in Colorado have successfully advocated for laws paving the way for Community Paramedicine reimbursement. Some commercial insurance providers are getting on board to pay for this cost-saving care. Medicare awarded grants to a handful of Community Paramedicine programs across the US to measure cost savings and value added to the patient care provided. These kinds of changes move slowly, so in the meantime, our program will continue to seek grants and funding from alternative sources. A grant from The Colorado Grand Car Tour for North Fork Community Paramedicine has been submitted through the Auxiliary and other grants are being sought. With a little help, the community will see this program grow significantly in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.