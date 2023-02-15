Meeting spaces. Hotspots and Chromebooks for checkout. Digital Projectors. 24-hour high-speed wireless internet. Computer classes. Copy and fax machines. All of these resources and more are available through the libraries.
“People don’t automatically think of the libraries as a contributor to the local business community,” says LaDonna Gunn, District Director. “However, there are a number of resources that local business owners can utilize to enhance their operations while saving on overhead costs.”
One example of this is the online resources that provide access to hundreds of courses and tutorials.
“Universal Class offers over 500 online continuing education courses, including courses in accounting, web design, office skills, business, career training and computer training,” states Gunn. The courses are educator led and provide a certificate of continuing education upon completion.
“Business owners can use Universal Class as a cost-effective way to increase their own skills and provide professional development opportunities for their staff,” Gunn explains. “We even offer an online tutorial for patrons who are using this resource for the first time.”
Additionally, there are online library tutorials for using social media, Google Suite, Microsoft Office, iPhones, and business databases, for example Regional Business News and Reference Solutions.
Along with online resources, local businesses can take advantage of a variety of on-site resources at the libraries. “We offer meeting spaces and the necessary technology to conduct meetings, presentations, or trainings,” says Gunn. “We also offer internet hotspots and Chromebook computers for a one-week checkout period.”
Furthermore, the business community can benefit by having access to hundreds of books and e-books on money management, entrepreneurship, effective business practices, startups, marketing, and more.
For more information, contact your libraries or visit the “Business Resources” page at www.deltalibraries.org. Apply for a library card online or in-person and begin taking advantage of these resources today.
Cedaredge Library 970.399.7674.
Crawford Library 970.399.7783
Delta Library 970.874.9630
Hotchkiss Library 970.399.7781
Paonia Library 970.399.7881
