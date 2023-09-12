Farmers Uniting to Change the World
Joy Kauffman – North Fork Rotary
As all who live (and visit) here know, the North Fork Valley is a fantastic place to grow and enjoy amazing food. Vineyards, orchards, and fields are the front drop, and contented farm animals dot the landscape, surrounded by our most phenomenal backdrop of mesas and mountains. From them, hydration flows to keep us and our food alive, and the sun's elevated intensity bakes in a taste of heaven.
What's even more beautiful is when we, the human inhabitants, work together, adding the sacred ingredient of love into the nature recipe. That happened on August 21st at the Kids Pasta Project (KPP) event at Alfred Eames Cellars. We not only ate incredible food, but most of it was donated, and of course, the fantastic kids (and parents) of KPP made it taste like heaven! Not only that, but we raised $2,448 for a new water well in Zambia!
This event provided kids with multiple avenues for learning. They made the lasagna noodles, prepped the ricotta mixture, constructed the lasagnas, rolled the meatballs, and cleaned the kitchen. At the dinner, they checked in guests, tallied the proceeds, served the diners, and learned about the importance of locally and internationally supporting the community through organizations like Rotary International and FARM STEW.
I'm Joy Kauffman, a member of the Rotary Club of the local North Fork Valley. I live between Hotchkiss and Paonia, and from my deck, watching the sunrise over our mountains, I Zoom around the world (catching Africans while they are still up), leading FARM STEW (www.farmstew.org). It's a Christian humanitarian organization working to improve the well-being of poor families and vulnerable people. FARM STEW is mainly focused on rural farm communities like our own. We've drilled or repaired 80 wells in Africa, helping 24,000 people to get clean water, and have had over 270,000 participants in training classes held in 16 countries (farmstew.org/map)
Rotary's Motto seems a perfect summary of the evening: "Service Above Self." One dinner guest said, "The kids created a fine dining experience for the guests!" In addition to Alfred Eames Cellars, other local donors (primarily farmers) include Big B’s, First Fruit Farm, The Smith Center, Paonia Food Club, Princess Beef, Ela Family Farms, Rain Crow Farm, Down Home Farms, Western Culture Farmstead, Thistle Whistle Farm, Rain Crow Farms, Mary Holder, Bill Solinger, CSU Agricultural Research Station, Brian Hollis and Nichole Johnson, and Sweet Vine Treats (for dessert!)
How did we all work together? I submitted a grant application to our Rotary Club to help Katubya Village, a rural farm community in Zambia, to get a well. The families there currently get water from a muddy puddle shared by farm animals after walking for more than 45 minutes. I was blessed when the club approved the project for the KPP dinner!
Then Sara Pucharich, KPP’s volunteer coordinator, asked me to come early and speak to the kids. I asked if they had ever carried a heavy pack on a long mountain hike. Then, I had them move a 5-gallon (40 pounds) jug of water some distance. “Imagine waking up every morning before dawn and hiking a mountain just to get water.” They began to get an idea of what their childhood could be like if they were one of the two billion people on the planet that don't have access to clean water.
Later, I spoke to the group of 70 attendees. After dinner, I held up a wine glass with vintage pond water with a splash of mud and asked if anyone thought it would pair well with the peach cheesecake. No one took me up on the offer!
Later, Sara said, "It was energizing for the kids. They came home and felt accomplished supporting people with such a vital resource. My daughter said, 'I probably saved a few lives tonight.'”
Indeed, they did!
I wired the funds to Zambia today with love from all the farmers and businesses in the North Fork Valley!
To learn more about KPP, visit kidspastaproject.org
To learn more about FARM STEW, visit farmstew.org
To learn more about North Fork Rotary: paoniarotary.org
