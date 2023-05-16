While the revolutionary war raged along the eastern seaboard, the future of the expansive West was yet unknown. For more than 150 years, the Spanish Empire struggled to gain a foothold in the desert southwest and maintained tenuous control through missions scattered throughout the New Mexican territory. Even the largest of these outposts, Santa Fe, was not immune to indigenous insurrection. The memory of the tribal revolt of 1680 at Santa Fe was all that was needed as a constant reminder more support would be required to secure the southwest as an extension of the Spanish empire. Unfortunately, the 17th century preoccupied Europe with wars and plague, and Spain was unable to devote the military might necessary to secure territory in a distant land. Instead, the future of the American Southwest would reside in the hands of two Catholic priests.
Spain was, however, able to establish several missions on the California coast in Baja, San Diego, and eventually in Monterey. The intention was to link Monterey with Santa Fe, creating a network with which to spread Catholicism through the indigenous population and gaining control of the western territories. The problem was what lay between the two outposts. The unexplored and unmapped vast wilderness of a thousand miles presented a host of obstacles. As if his own name wasn’t challenge enough for the Spanish Governor of New Mexico, Don Pedro Fermin de Mendinueta, faced the serious problem of choosing the right leaders for the expedition.
Father Francisco Atanasio Dominguez, a native of Mexico, was chosen for the task. He had been sent to Santa Fe to assess the relationships between the frontier priests and the local tribal populations and was the best candidate with Spanish-Indian relationship experience. The governor also knew he would need help from someone with direct experience working with locals. Franciscan father Silvestre Velez de Escalante had established several connections with the indigenous people, even though most of his efforts to convert the Zuni and Hopi people (whom he referred to as “wretched infidels”) to Christianity were met with failure. Apparently, he found their naked dancing and rejection of conversion somewhat distasteful.
Escalante and Dominguez were tasked with finding the route to Monterey through an unknown land that was potentially filled with hostile tribes. Armed only with rumors and warnings that immediately avoiding the Chirumas, who resided just northwest of Santa Fe and were thought to be bloodthirsty cannibals, would start the expedition off on the right foot, the fathers laid their tentative plans. Departing Santa Fe on July 29, the two friars brought a party that included twelve Spanish colonials and two Indians to serve as translators. Among them rode the cartographer with a name to rival the governor’s, Don Bernardo Miera y Pacheco, who would prove to be most valuable to future explorers. They also recruited more Spaniards in New Mexico and southwestern Colorado along the way and would eventually gain two Utes from the North Fork Valley to help guide them.
After avoiding the dreaded Chirumas, the first leg of the journey through southwestern Colorado brought some of the party through familiar territory, as Juan Rivera, the lesser celebrated but first European explorer to venture there, had already laid tracks through the area as far as the north end of the Uncompahgre valley. They met with a Ute chief near Montrose and learned of Timpanogo men from the Utah Lake area in the area where they might gain information pertinent to their journey. The party then journeyed north, crossed the North Fork of the Gunnison, and followed it to the present site of Bowie, where they encountered 80 Utes on horses, who accompanied them to the village.
In the Ute village of the upper North Fork Valley, the travelers met the chief and his sons. Father Dominguez proceeded to preach the gospel through his interpreter, Andrès Muñiz. He expressed concerns about the heathen practices of plural marriages and naming people for animals, which he claimed were a lower form of life than man. The Utes, who were more concerned for the safety of the expedition than they were for their souls at the moment, strongly encouraged the fathers to turn back, knowing that they would eventually encounter the Comanche on their journey west, who were not as hospitable as the Utes. The tribal leaders were uneasy about a run-in with the Comanche, rightfully speculating that the Spanish governor would blame the Utes if the party fell to harm. However, Fathers Escalante and Dominguez assured the chief that God would watch out for them. In a violation of the terms of the expedition and its spiritual purpose, interpreter Muñiz and his brother Lucrecio traded some of their goods for guns before they left the valley, as the warnings of the looming Comanche sat heavily with the experienced explorers.
After arranging for two Ute guides, one called Silvestre and the other a boy named Joaquin, the party traded for fresh horses and set off toward the Battlement Mesa area through what is now the Grand Mesa National Forest. Through interactions with other Utes, the group soon learned that the Comanche had moved north from the expedition’s proposed route to the east into Utah. On September 12, the party crossed into present-day Utah, very near the site of Dinosaur National Monument. They soon crossed the Green River and entered the idyllic valley inhabited by the friendly Timpanogots, who sent them on their way will full bellies. The leaders were confident that they needed to travel in a southwesterly direction to reach Monterey, but as soon as they set out, a series of setbacks ensued.
At some point in the journey through Utah, their guide, Silvestre, resigned his post and was replaced by another Timpanagot, Jose Maria, who may have miscalculated how far north the troupe had wandered. A fierce, early, fall snowstorm imprisoned the travelers at their camp, who woke to find Maria had vanished. Recognizing that an early winter was a bad omen for the expedition, Escalante and Dominguez decided to settle the question of pressing on or returning, by actually casting lots (drawing stones) and leaving the decision, as well as their fates, in God’s hands once again. Most assuredly, to the relief of the padres, the stones directed them home toward Santa Fe, leaving one major obstacle to consider – the re-crossing of the Colorado River, where the flow was twice what it was when they encountered it in Western Colorado due to a number of tributaries between – including the sizable Green River.
By late October, the group reached the river just south of present-day Lee’s Ferry and traveled upstream in search of a way across. A possible ford was found on November 6, but the fathers were forced to chisel steps into the canyon wall to enable their livestock to negotiate the steep terrain to the river. The expedition made the crossing before nightfall, and it was said they fired their guns into the air in celebration. Perhaps in their reverie, they had forgotten that this was supposed to be an unarmed mission. The perilous ford became known as the Crossing of the Fathers and was established as a historic site – that is until the Glen Canyon Dam flooded the area, submerging the crossing, along with a host of ancient Puebloan dwellings, under 550 feet of water.
Upon re-entry to the New Mexico territory, Escalante and Dominguez compiled their journals and reported to Governor Mendinuetta. The expedition had traveled for more than six months, suffering the hardships of the inhospitable West. At no time did their rambling, roundabout, 2,000-mile circle through the Great Basin, desert, and Western Rockies bring them anywhere close to their goal of Monterey, California. Still, their expedition was not deemed a failure. While no direct link was established between the missions of Monterey and Santa Fe, the interior West had been penetrated, explored, and chronicled (although Juan Rivera claims the first rights to this feat – even though he rarely receives the recognition). The lasting legacy of the journey would come from the resources found in Escalante’s journal and Miera’s maps, which proved invaluable to those who would follow some 40 years later when the Old Spanish Trail finally established a link between Santa Fe and California.
It bears noting that the Old Spanish Trail was built over a long-existing network of trails used by the Utes, Pueblos, Apaches, Hopis, Navajos, and others with well-established trade routes through the southwest. It is inarguable that the Western expeditions of early European explorers were more than heavily reliant on indigenous people who had lived there for generations. While scattered handfuls of the First Nations communities posed threats to travelers venturing into the territory (as they no doubt saw the invading explorers as a threat themselves), more times than not, the Ute, Paiute, and other nations took it upon themselves to assume responsibility for the safety of explorers who consistently underestimated the inherent dangers and the sheer scope of the vast American West.
