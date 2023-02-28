According to a report in 2000 from the National League of Cities, more than 80% of official representatives from local governments have experienced some form of harassment or violence while in office. Since the onset of the pandemic, public officials from the highest levels of government to the smallest town councils have observed an even greater increase in behavioral incidents – even among officials themselves. Open and transparent public meetings are the backbone of democracy. The trend of increasing incivility poses a concerning threat to the process, as this type of unchecked discourse can derail meetings, prolong constructive solutions and impact the ability to conduct business on the public’s behalf.
Unfortunately, it’s easy to call up examples of the general degradation of civility that has occurred nationwide over the last few years. From road rage to unchecked behavior on social media, where impersonal interactions made it easy to slip into our worst selves, the prevalence of incivility in our social interactions seems to have increased tenfold. Recent years have seen greater numbers of incidents in town hall and county meetings where infighting between attendees and council members (not to mention between attendees and attendees, as well as between officials and other officials) has become the norm in some arenas.
Infighting is counter productive on every level. The prevalence of continued incivility can also have an impact on a city’s or county’s ability to attract and retain board members and support staff. Without a knowledgable staff, service to our communities suffers. Ever-evolving complex issues facing local governments takes a back seat to public disruptions. In addition to staff, the general public is less likely to participate in open meetings that all too frequently turn negative or even violent, leaving only the loudest of attendees.
No magic wand will improve civility overnight, but there are some actions local governments can take to improve public discourse. Modeling good behavior should always be foremost and everyone from senators to town administrators need to remember that they are role models who are supposed to be working for the common good. Some cities have created a set of agreed-upon norms and have adopted documented civility policies and rules of decorum. These documents set the expectations for how council members should model the same behavior they expect from the public.
On the community side of the equation, council members should do more than simply listen to complaints, they should acknowledge what is fueling them. Providing opportunities for community engagement and input outside the normal meeting schedule will go a long way. Town hall meetings, surveys, workshops, coffee chats and online opportunities are all ways that governing bodies can engage with the public in positive forums. The more opportunities that exist for communication, the more likely people may conduct themselves in a civil manner on all sides. So, what can citizens do themselves? Perhaps we can all just strive to be better human beings and remember the manners taught to us as children. Several citizens have very legitimate concerns that need to be voiced – that’s democracy in action, but viral arguments will only fall on deaf ears, potentially negating opportunities to benefit all citizens.
It’s a fairly safe assumption to say that nearly everyone who serves on a board or has the time to voice their opinions at any public meeting has their basic needs met. But there are several people in the world and a growing number right here at home who do not fall into this category. Is our energy as citizens really being spent wisely? The death toll in the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria has topped 35,000 while the number of injured and displaced survivors is well over one million. Meanwhile, it’s business as usual, as threats of violence shut down county meetings, and small town councils continue to struggle to maintain agendas while time-consuming, verbal attacks upend the business at hand. Perspectivecan bebe a sobering tool – but all too often it seems to lie just outside of our short-sided field of vision.
