Good news! CDOT has obtained a contractor for the temporary bridge over the collapse on Hwy 133. They have chosen R.L. Wadsworth who will install a bridge like the one that was used on Highway 92 over the river during the bridge replacement last summer. CDOT is considering this an emergency project and is pushing the contractor to begin the installation as soon as possible. The bridge should be fully rated for all legal loads and will be two lanes wide.
Small businesses are encouraged to keep track of any losses from the closure of Highway 133. There is the possibility of low interest loans if enough businesses are interested in the loans.
The River Park and School trails are still closed. Please stay off them.
The flow gauge on the North Fork River just below Paonia has been turned on and is recording water flow levels. The most recent value was 4,150 cfs on May 18, 2023. You can access the page and check daily readings by going to https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=09134100&legacy=1.
Delta County is encouraging people to sign up for emergency alerts at https://delta.genasys.com/portal/en. Please make sure to include your address, or if you wish you can click on “no address” if you don’t what to share that information. Please make sure you click on one of the two options.
The Town of Paonia still has sandbags and sand available for residents. To access them call Town Hall at 970-527-4101 to arrange a time to pick them up during regular business hours. The bags and sand are located at the Town shop, 401 2nd Street. The bags are empty and will need to be filled by the person picking them up. Emergency bags can be obtained over the weekend by calling dispatch at 970-874-2015. The number of bags is limited and will need to be picked up and filled by the person picking them up. The Town does not have the capacity to fill and deliver bags. The county also has empty sandbags and sand available for Delta County residents. Currently all sand bags are self-fill only.
Conditions on the river continue to be extremely dangerous. Accidents have already happened causing distress to citizens and local agencies. Local fire, police and rescue departments have very limited swift water rescue capabilities so if you run into problem not only will you be putting your life in danger, but those of the people who will be trying to rescue you. Watch the water from the banks! This is especially true for kids. The fast running waters can undercut what seem to be solid banks leading to unexpected collapses into cold and dangerous waters. Stay back from the edges and keep children under supervision.
Finally, anytime you see water rising and beginning to overflow roads or ditch banks, immediately call the Police Department at 970-874-2015. Let dispatch know the exact location of the flooding.
