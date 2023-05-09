If you have not already taken actions to protect your home and property, now is the time to begin.
The river is rising significantly with each passing day and low-lying areas are beginning to see signs of flooding. More is coming. The mountains that drain into the North Fork of the Gunnison River still have 200 to 500% of their normal snow on the ground. The snow on McClure Pass is 254% of normal. High water is not expected until the middle of May at the earliest. Paonia Reservoir is at 10% and is allowing inflows to match outflows but at some point, the reservoir will begin to fill despite this. The Bureau of Reclamation expects this to happen around mid-May.
Damage to date:
- HWY 133 closed at Mile Marker 16 due to the collapse of the culvert at Bear Creek. Emergency services and some access is being provided across the collapse for essential services.
- Stevens Gulch Road surface is eroding due to the large amount of water coming down on the road.
- Trails at the Paonia River Park are underwater and closed at this time.
- The bank around Black Bridge is eroding and may need to be closed.
Stay off the Water:
This may be the best white water the valley will ever see, but conditions are extremely dangerous and only going to get worse. Local fire, police and rescue departments and very limited swift water rescue capabilities so if you run into problem not only will you be putting your life in danger, but those of the people who will be trying to rescue you. Watch the water from the banks!
Sandbags:
The Town of Paonia has sandbags and sand available for residents. To access them call Town Hall at 970-527-4101 to arrange a time to pick them up during regular business hours. The bags and sand are located at the Town shop, 401 2nd Street. The bags are empty and will need to be filled by the person picking them up. Emergency bags can be obtained over the weekend by calling dispatch at 970-874-2015.
The county also has empty sandbags and sand available for Delta County residents. Currently bags are self-fill only.
Septic Systems and Basements:
If you live near the river your septic system or basement may be in danger of flooding even if the rest of your house is safe or sandbagged. As the water rises, check your septic tank to make sure it does not overflow.
Culvert and Ditches:
Clean out debris, branches, trash, or other items near the entrance of culverts and ditches to help them from overflowing and flooding. This can keep them in their banks as well. The Town Public Works Department is working to ensure that all the Town’s storm drains are clear of trash and debris.
Hazardous Waste:
Mesa County is accepting hazardous waste from outside the county in small quantities for people whose property is in danger of flooding and carrying hazardous waste into the river. Contact Greg Rajnowski, granjnowski@deltacountyco.gov for more information.
Floodplain:
You can also check the Delta County GIS maps at https://deltacountyco.gov/Flooding to see if your property is at risk for flooding.
Neighbors:
Please keep an eye on your neighbors. Paonia has a well-earned reputation for caring for our neighbors and as the waters rise, if you see your neighbor’s property in trouble, call for help and give them a hand.
Finally, anytime you see water rising and beginning to overflow roads or ditch banks, immediately call the Police Department at 970-874-2015. Let dispatch know the exact location of the flooding.
