Shelby Stone opened her new salon, Forget Me Not Salon, just barely a month ago. After working for three years in her last position, she decided it was time to make a move out on her own.
“I feel like it is just the right time to do this,” Shelby said. She is getting married in October and then her life will change, with motherhood down the road. “I have always thought it would be great to be in charge of my own schedule. So many of my clients are older, in the 80 to 95-year-old range. I rely on them as my bread and butter, including one 95-year-old lady who comes every week for shampoo and set. I want them to feel comfortable here. At the same time, I have quite a few younger clients all the way down to two years of age. It’s important that they all feel good here.”
Shelby attended Cedaredge schools then went on to the Technical College of the Rockies where she got her license in cosmetology, which includes hair, skin and nails. She enjoys doing all of these things, but especially likes cutting curly hair. “My mom has had curly hair her whole life, so I grew up knowing how difficult it was to find a stylist who specializes in curly hair. There is a different knack to it rather than cutting straight hair. I enjoy cutting curly hair and I love seeing the results and the delight of my clients.”
She also said that she is not easily intimidated by trying new things. “If someone comes in and says that they want to do this or that, even if I have never tried that technique, I am always willing to give it a try; if it is not just right, then next time I’ll do it better. I am not easily intimidated.”
When looking ahead, Shelby sees a lot of great things in her future. “We will be expanding the location and taking up a second space next door; hopefully that will be in the next four to six months. Then we will hire some others to be able to offer more services to our clients,” she said.
In just the short time of being out on her own, Shelby said she has been happy and sometimes overwhelmed by the support of her clients. Many of them have followed her to the new location. She has a lot of businesspeople that have offered good advice and ideas for her. “I appreciate the help and the insight that they provide, helping me make good business decisions because they have already done the things I am doing. They know what comes next.”
Shelby said she picked the spot on Main Street for several reasons, but mostly because she feels it helps to support the local community. “If people are coming in here, or going next door, or anywhere downtown, it benefits the whole area, not just one shop. I think that bringing business here is not only a good thing for me, but also for everyone else.”
Forget Me Not is located 326 Main Street, Delta, CO, in the Columbine Mall, Unit 108-110.
