Town of Paonia
CDOT is providing free shuttle service for people needing to commute across the closure from Paonia to Carbondale. The shuttles leave at 5am, 6am and 7am from Paonia K8 where parking is available. They arrive at the Carbondale Park & Ride where public transportation can be obtained to other destinations. Shuttles leave the Carbondale Park & Ride at 5:30pm, 6:30pm and 7:30pm to return to Paonia. This is a wonderful service offered free to the residents of the area. Please take advantage of it. Call 970-279-3309 for more information or visit the Town of Paonia’s website at https://townofpaonia.colorado.gov/sites/townofpaonia/files/documents/May%2023%20-%20June%202%20Flyer%20-%20CDOT%20free%20shuttle%20service%20CO%20133.pdf.
CDOT’s temporary bridge has been obtained and is currently in North Carolina. It is due to be on the road to Colorado by June 5th. In the meantime, CDOT is working seven days a week to build the foundation that will hold the bridge at the site of the collapse. It should be completed in time for the arrival of the bridge. For questions about the project, you can email CO133CulvertRepair@gmail.com, or go to the website at https://www.codot.gov/projects/co133bowieculvert.
Conditions on the river continue to be extremely dangerous. Several rescues have taken place, stressing local agencies with limited capabilities. Cars, trucks and other vehicles have washed into the river, resulting in more unseen dangers in the fast moving waters. The water just below Hotchkiss is especially treacherous at this time. Watch the water from the banks! This is especially true for kids. The fast running waters can undercut what seem to be solid banks leading to unexpected collapses into cold and dangerous waters. Stay back from the edges and keep children under supervision.
Small businesses are encouraged to keep track of any losses from the closure of Hwy 133. There is the possibility of low interest loans if enough businesses are interested.
The Town of Paonia still has sandbags and sand available for residents. To access them call Town Hall at 970-527-4101 to arrange a time to pick them up during regular business hours.
While the river seems to be holding steady or falling slightly, there is a great deal of snow in the mountain still to melt. The rivers will still be running high for weeks to come. Please be careful and anytime you see water rising and beginning to overflow roads or ditch banks, or see power poles tipping near the river, immediately call the Police Department at 970-874-2015. Let dispatch know the exact location of the flooding or problem.
