Cedaredge senior Kaylynn O’Connell was recruited and traveled to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to play with the American International Sports Team (AIST) in the Girls Softball Classic, for Team USA last month. Playing softball since she was eight years old, Kaylynn has always been a natural athlete.
“She learned the game right away,” said mom Erin O’Connell. “She found her spot as the catcher and has pretty much stayed in that position.” When asked why she plays the catcher position, Kaylynn answered, “I like being a leader and helping my team from behind the plate where I have control.”
As a child playing ball, she has had two strikes against her: one is that she has asthma and the other is that she is a physically bigger player. Erin said that many coaches would tell Kaylynn that she would never be able to play as a catcher or hit home runs. But the word “never” was not in Kaylynn’s vocabulary. She has consistently been a competitive player in every team, from school sports to travel ball and most recently, to the AIST USA Team. Erin coached Kaylynn’s team for several seasons but eventually found that not all players had achieved the same skill level and mixing multiple age levels on her team hindered Kaylynn from reaching her potential. Her travel ball career began about five years ago.
“I have been on three different travel ball teams. Some just travel locally to places like Gunnison and Grand Junction, Colorado. The other teams traveled farther away to places like Nevada and Montana.” Said Kaylynn. When she got a message from the AIST asking her to apply to travel with them overseas, she jumped at the chance. She had the opportunity to go to Italy, France or the Dominican Republic. She picked the Dominican. After much correspondence back and forth with AIST, she realized she needed the help of her community to help get her there and began the task of fundraising. She was no longer just a catcher for a local travel team; she was now the representative for Cedaredge, Colorado! She raised the necessary funds and then some
Her journey began in Denver, on a flight to Dallas, Texas and then on to Miami, Florida. In Miami she met her teammates before the final flight to the Dominican. Kaylynn’s parents both accompanied her on the trip. “I probably would have been okay traveling by myself to Miami,” Kaylynn said, “but I would have been calling my dad and asking how to find my gate!”
Just meeting the team was a new adventure, with girls from many states in the country. There were twenty-five players who made up two different teams representing the USA. Kaylynn was a member of the USA Stripes, and the other team was the USA Stars. Team USA Stripes (Kaylynn’s Team) won the tournament.
“We played four games in two days and never practiced together before playing,” she said, “We just trusted each other to do their jobs and they did.” Playing in a different country brought new experiences. The players there were 16-22 years of age. After the first day of the tournament, the Dominican teams would trade out their players for different ones to continue to compete with the level of play from the USA Teams.
The USA teams took gifts to exchange with the Dominican teams after each game. They also participated in a softball clinic for an underprivileged community in the Dominican Republican. “It’s a poor country, and we took hygiene products, clothes, shoes, softball equipment and school supplies to the clinic to help the kids and families there,” said Kaylynn. Although the AIST team members were warned that the travelers should keep their personal equipment close, Kaylynn said she never felt like the locals would take anything from them. “If one of us was looking for our mitt, one of the local girls would bring one up to give us. They couldn’t believe we were giving all the donated items to them. Most of the local kids and adults already knew how to play softball, but it was fun to work with the kids, and they were super friendly and appreciative of all we did.”
One of the unique things Kaylynn observed while in the Dominican Republican was the handmade items that so many local people sold. “These were things they created, they made with their own hands.” Kaylynn explained that Larimar is a stone found there and is used to make lovely jewelry. “They would come up to us and ask if we wanted to buy it all the time. It was very touching because we knew they had made it and it was how they earned a living, selling those items.”
The water in the Dominican is not safe to drink so the team was provided bottled water to use for their drinking, toothbrushing, and washing needs. “I realized what I have back at home versus what the locals have in the Dominican. This trip was an eye-opener for me, and I am truly grateful for the experience,” revealed Kaylynn.
“The USA teams have continued to stay in touch, and I think we will always be friends. It wasn’t just a few days of playing ball, but a bonding and learning experience. From meeting new people, trying new foods, facing your fears, being uncomfortable and relying on each other, these friendships will last for a long time,” Kaylynn explained.
After graduation next spring, Kaylynn plans to study medicine and is looking at becoming a respiratory therapist or a pulmonologist. “Because I have asthma, I think I can identify with others who are in the same situation and help them achieve their goals just as I have. One thing I will not say is they will “never” do something as I have had told to me.” Kaylynn would like to thank her family, friends, local businesses and her community for allowing her to compete in such an honored event. “Without this community, I would not have had the privilege of traveling internationally and playing the sport I love,” declared Kaylynn. “Being a part of a team where I not only represented Delta County and the State of Colorado, but my hometown of Cedaredge, was truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.