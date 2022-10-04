Howdy Folks, and welcome to the highlight of your life. That’s right; the moment in time where you anxiously await for, and then savor the little pearls of wisdom that Garden Guy will bestow upon you. I know, you have all been in a trance since the last episode on forest gardens and can’t wait for more of that tantalizing information about how to create the most wonderful thing you have ever realized – the edible forest garden. I thought I would go on and on for a while about how blessed you are to have Garden Guy to guide you on your horticultural ways and how amazing your life has become since I have come into it, but you already know that, so let’s jump right to the juicy fruits (pun intended) of this fine and dandy methodology for creating abundance in your life.
Now, last episode we talked about the tree canopy which I need not review because you are all such great learners of Garden Guy’s way of thinking (not to mention the back issues of the Spotlight are available on line if you did miss my most fantabulous last episode). So let’s get into the next layer of the forest garden….the shrubbery!
So, there are many different levels of shrubbery, and each level plays different roles and, often times, various shrubs serve many different purposes. Let’s start with the tall shrubs. My favorite role for these shrubs to play is the protective hedge row that surrounds the garden. I say “protective” because these tough and tall plants create windbreaks, keep animals at bay, and create microclimates that can benefit the overall well-being of the garden. Windbreaks are useful because they help to protect the soil from drying winds and also protect smaller plants that live inside the garden from some of the intense winds that we can experience in the spring and even the summer in our high desert clime. Keeping undesirable animals, like deer, out of the garden is (as we all know) essential to a happy garden and these plants are often tall enough to discourage browsers like deer from coming in while, at the same time, offer them food on the outside of the garden in the form of the hedgerow itself (win-win!). Microclimates are created in areas of partial shade throughout the day and pockets that help to catch organic matter in the form of leaves, seedhead, fruits and small twigs, which help to build soil around the hedgerow areas.
Speaking of building soil, there are several choice shrubs that work in hedgerows that also help to build soil through nitrogen fixation: Siberian pea shrub (Caragana arborescens), buffaloberry (Shepherdia argentea), silverberry (Elaeagnus comutata), New Mexico locust (Robinia neomexicana), Sea Buckthorn (Hippophae rhamnoides), mountain mahogany (Cercocarpus sp.), false indigo (Amorpha fruiticosa), and antelope bitterbrush (Purshia tridentata). Now these are only a few of the really great tall shrubs to be used for hedgerows. Some nice edibles that can also be interspersed throughout the hedgerow include: Nanking cherry (Prunus tomentosa), chokecherry and Canada red chokecherry (Prunus virginiana), gojiberry (Lycium barbarum), elderberry (Sambucus sp.), Utah serviceberry (Amelanchier utahensis), western sand cherry (Prunus beseyii), hedge rose (Rosa rugosa) and one of my local favorite three leaf sumac (Rhus trilobata) (yes, these berries are edible). Really, any tall shrub like lilac (Syringa sp.), mock orange (Philadelphus sp.), flowering quince (Chaenomeles sp.), osage orange (Maclura pomifera), even tall western sage (Artemisia tridntata) and saltbrush (Atriplex canescens) can be used in hedgerows depending on the situation, water availability, and general desire of the gardener This is where your artistic expression comes in. However, Garden Guy will help if you are feeling a bit unsure, just email me.
Now that you have established your protective holding boundary (AKA hedgerow), it’s time to put some of the yummies inside the garden. These are the smaller, or understory, shrubs that are fruit-producing and provide bountiful abundance throughout the season. Some of the most prolific are the gooseberry. Now, I know some people are a little wary of the thorny bush that they think only produce tart fruits, but I think a revisit is in order. I have a hedge of Pixwell gooseberry (Ribes uva-crispa var. Pixwell) inside the garden that creates a border between two areas of the garden and also serves as a miniature (4-5 feet) hedgerow that acts like the larger exterior hedgerow previously discussed. These smaller hedges are great for creating niches and nooks (yes, I said niches and nooks) inside the garden. *Warning: soapbox coming out. Now folks, in the honest opinion of Garden Guy, we need to shift our mentalities of what a garden is. Often, the garden is perceived as this place where we go to get food, exclusively. I’m here to tell you that the garden is also a place for us to find our space in nature itself and should be designed in such a way that encourages us to become a part of the natural world that sustains us. After all, we are a manifestation of the dirt (or earth) that the plants have transformed into that yummy fruit or vegetable, and our bodies have then transformed the fruit, etc. into us. We=dirt, and I don’t mean in a bad way. I mean in a good way. Think about it. *Back to our regularly scheduled, informative episode. So, creating niches and nooks and places to “be” in our gardens also give us more of a connection of that place from which our life is sustained (You better believe there will be more on this in future episodes). That is where the placement of these smaller interior shrubs comes into play. “Get on with it, Garden Guy,” you say. “What shrubs can we use to make niches and nooks?” (Has a nice ring doesn’t it?) There are many types of currants like Cranson’s clove scented, Gwen’s buffalo, alpine currant, Jonkeer Van Tet’s, red lake, and consort that are all delightful and useful in making spaces inside the garden.
Oh jeez. Look, we have run out of words again (talk to my editor). I guess Garden Guy got off on some tangents there, but that’s why you love me, right? So, we will continue with niches and nooks next episode and explore the herbaceous layer as well. Hope you are enjoying the harvest, folks, and have had highly successful gardening seasons. Until next episode, Happy Gardening!
