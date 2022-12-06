Howdy Folks and welcome to the greatest moment of your life, this month’s episode of The Garden Guy. Now I’m not saying that your life is dull and all you have to live for is this amazing article, it’s just that when something as amazing as The Garden Guy article comes out, all time stops and everything else just falls away to nothingness… right? I know it does for me, I love reading these garden articles. But, enough about me (unless you want me to go on and on…). Garden guy received two fan mails this month. Here they are:
Marilyn asks:
Hi Wind (She means “Garden Guy,” some people get confused by my multiple personalities.)
I clip off the asparagus stems in the fall and cover them w/ mulch. Some are still green. Do I need to wait til the chlorophyll is gone?
*Then there is much ranting about how wonderful Garden Guy is, and how much she appreciates me and all I do for the horticulture world. I spared you the details. Not to mention, my editor only gives me 1000 words per episode*
Well, Marilyn, the answer is no, you don’t have to wait until the chlorophyl is gone. It’s probably best to cut the asparagus stems below the soil surface before covering with mulch. This will avoid any potential rotting that could happen in the spring if it’s super wet in the mulch. Asparagus can be treated like most other perennials and cut flush to the ground and covered or not, they are plenty hardy for our climate. When harvesting, it’s best to cut the spears below the surface to encourage more shoots. And only harvest half of whatever is coming up, otherwise the crowns can weaken over time and stop producing.
Next, Bernie says, after his copious compliments in reference to another one of Garden Guy’s identities (again, spared you)
So, this is a report about growing winter squash this year. I planted my
winter squash in late May or early June, indoors, under good grow lights
and transplanted them out the last week of June. We also did the same
for summer squash and cukes. I planted the winter squash next to a 5 ft
fence and trained them to climb. Delicata didn't go very high,
butternut climbed, golden kabocha went right to the top of the fence
and ran the top, and pumpkins climbed also. We planted the summer
squash about 15 ft away and Arlyn picked squash bugs several times. The
squash bugs got one of the three summer squash plants but the other two
produced throughout the summer. The winter squash grew and ripened with
only minor squash bug activity on the end with the delicata and no bug
picking. The delicata was ok (I won't grow it again), the butternuts
and kabochas are great tasting. I hadn't grown winter squash in a
while because of bugs, but got over 20 butternuts, 14 kabochas, 10
delicatas and 7 pumpkins in a 30-ft row. Besides going up they spread
about 3 ft on each side of the fence. Looking at the plants you could
see through the growth- lots of air flow. Mark at Thistle Whistle, just
down the road, lost his whole crop to bugs. The squash was in the center
of our garden and got lots of overhead sprinkling. I will use this
technique next year and thought you might want to pass it along.
Love, Bernie
Thanks so much, Bernie, for this very informative explanation of your winter-squash gardening extravaganza! I love to grow winter squash because they go in the ground once and you harvest them once. They are great plants for covering the ground. This past year I planted a cover crop of clover, vetch, tillage radish, and oats in April and allowed them to grow for two months. Then I turned them into the soil and planted my winter squash the first week of June. I didn’t quite have a crop as robust a Bernie, but I think it was because I tried to let the oats go to seed, and the squash did not get enough sun in the spot I planted them. However, I think the pre-cover-crop seeding is a good technique and I will try it again next year. Moving squash throughout the garden is also a very good idea to keep the bugs from finding it in the same place every year. Of course, crop rotation is essential for healthy soils and gardens (a subject we will cover in a future episode). I often plant my squash plants randomly throughout the garden, as well, to help deter pests from getting on all the plants.
The bugs I refer to here are squash bugs (Anasa tristis). Gnarly little buggers that are distinctly flat backed and black or brown. They like to make the plant die. Silly bugs. Their eggs are in clusters and are little, brown and egg-shaped (this is a very unoriginal bug) on the underside of the leaf. The best way to control the squash bug is to get the eggs in early summer before they hatch, by just wiping them off the leaves and squishing them. If you miss the eggs you can try to control the nymphs and adults by picking them off them plants and squishing them as well. Other methods include spraying Neem oil or dusting plants with Diatomaceous Earth.
I also want to point out Bernie’s brilliance in going vertical with the squash vines. It’s a great way to keep the fruit off the ground and provide a little shade for other plants that might not want so much sun in the middle of the summer, like lettuce and kale, which can be planted on the north side of a trellised squash vine.
Thanks for the great mail this month. It did keep me from covering the promised perennial layer of the forest garden that Garden Guy has been trying to get to for a few months. No worries, folks, we will get to that in a future episode, and I doubt that any of you will be out there planting for a few months anyway. Until next time, Happy Gardening! Even if it’s just in your mind.
