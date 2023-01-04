Howdy folks, and welcome to the most spectacular gardening column in the known universe (or at least on the Western Slope, I’ll take it). I know what you’re thinking, “what on the good earth could this fool possibly want to talk about in regards to gardening in the middle of the winter.” Well, I have this deal with my editor ya see, that even if it’s not gardening season I will write this article to fill some pages in the High Country Spotlight, not to mention I got plenty to go on and on about when it comes to gardening, and with only 1,000 words per article, I got to get it in while I can. This time of year, I love to give some ideas to folks who are ready to take it to another level of gardening. And, as most of you can get everything you need from Garden Guy (because we have that sort of relationship), there are some folks that are maybe a little unfulfilled by me. Now, I know that may come as a shock to some of you, being that I am always there for you and support you in all of your gardening needs, I put you first in my self-sacrificing sort of way, and I truly love your garden in a way that probably no one else ever has. Some folks are needing more. So, for those over achievers (some might say needy or high maintenance, I wouldn’t say that, but some people might), I present these wintertime reading recommendations/book reviews so they can find the self-satisfaction during these lull times and hit the ground running in the spring with all sorts of new gardening knowledge. See what I mean by self-sacrificing?
If there is only one book about gardening that you read this winter (or anytime for that matter), let me recommend Will Bonsall’s Essential Guide to Radical Self-Reliance Gardening. I dare say I have never read about gardening from anyone who inspired me so much (except maybe The Garden Guy articles). This man is truly a wonder. This dude actually gardens without using any – I mean any – animal inputs except humanure (that is poo from people). I know, right? Astounding. It has completely changed the way I look at creating soil fertility. From intercropping, to crop rotations, to integrating well-composted humanure, he has spent decades improving soil on his farm in Maine. Because he grows in a similar climate as ours, many of his techniques are applicable to our region. This book covers: soil fertility, propagation from both seed and cuttings, crops including grains, oilseed, perennials and trees, understanding the land, as well as storage and processing what you have grown. Not to mention he is almost as entertaining as the Garden Guy (well, maybe even a little more at times). His philosophy of “gardens without borders” takes wild gardening to a whole new level of integration of the natural world into gardening. Now, this book is not for the faint of heart and may even be taken as an offense to some folks, but, personally, my philosophy is very much in line with this old geezers (I swear he’s got to be 120 years old and that’s saying something for his way of life) attitude towards plastic in the garden, fossil fuel use, and how the market has degraded the quality of our food supply. So when he says “radical” in the title – he ain’t kidding. Don’t let that scare you off though, because if you can stomach my articles, you will probably be able roll with this dude, and you will definitely learn a thing or ten from him, even if you don’t totally agree with his rantings. Full of great color photos and lots of details in over 350 pages, this book is well worth the thirty-five bucks. From Chelsea Green Publishing.
Now, if you feel like Will Bonsall might blow your mind a little more than you are willing to consume at this point (for some folks it’s best to build up to that level of radical-ness slowly over time), check out Sepp Holzer’s Permaculture. This is a great read and can be digested in a few weeks. He calls it A Practical Guide to Small-Scale Integrative Farming and Gardening, and in a little over 200 pages, Sepp helps folks to understand farming the old-fashioned way using animals, cover crops, and crop rotation. This is a very easily accessible book packed with knowledge from a guy that has been working more than 100 acres in Austria for decades. His method of permaculture focuses heavily on animal integration (I would love to get him into a debate with Will Bonsall) and site design. This book has a real bottom-up approach, discussing a lot about land observation and site design and how it relates to soil fertility and efficiency of space use all the way up to integrating animals into orchards, crop rotation, fruit trees, propagation and tree grafting, general animal husbandry (with a focus on pigs), vegetable gardens, medicinal herbs, there is even a section on growing mushrooms. Full of great color photos and descriptive drawings, this is another great book from Chelsea Green Publishing.
Now if you are still wondering what permaculture actually is (is it even really a word?) and need a little information on the basics of this design philosophy, check out Bill Mollison’s Introduction to Permaculture. This is an abridged version of the mega-text by Bill called Permaculture: A Designer’s Manual, and much more accessible to most people than the original textbook. Not to say the folks that read The Garden Guy can’t handle college level information, of course you can, but this “introduction” is a good primer for the full kit and caboodle. Small bites, folks, small bites. From Tagari Publications.
Phew! Well, if that don’t keep you out of trouble for the next few months, then you better put yourself up a full-season greenhouse so you can keep gardening all the time. I hope you enjoy the down time, folks, cause spring really is right around the corner. Until next time, happy reading, and happy gardening!
