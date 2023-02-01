Howdy folks, and welcome to another absolutely splendid episode of The Garden Guy, where even in the winter, I attempt to make gardening relevant and sometimes I even succeed. You know folks, I’ve been thinking lately (being that there is more time for that since gardening is only in the mind currently) and it seems to me that there has been a real surge in guru-dom in the past few years. Being that I am very much in tune with what is trending in the modern age (sometimes even outside of the sphere of gardening), I thought maybe it was time for The Garden Guy to chat it up with a guru. You know, we all have room to grow, and so I figure this was my opportunity to progress along life’s ever vacillating path. “What does this have to do with gardening, dude?” you ask. Well, I had to dig deep but I found a gardening guru and he has been so kind as to bestow his vast wealth of knowledge upon me that I will now share with you – at no charge mind you; this is free evolutionary gardening information and, also, a deeper look into the man that many folks look to as the definitive gardener in our local area, Mr. Lance Swigart.
Garden Guy: Let’s start at the very beginning. What is your earliest gardening memory?
Lance (aka Garden Guru): (Chuckles) My earliest gardening memory…is back in Southern California – San Clemente. We were going to have a little neighborhood garden. This would be…18 years old…19 years old. My job was to shovel manure. Within one month of the start of that neighborhood garden, I was the only one left. It just progressed from there.
We got all the organic gardening magazines at that time.
GG: Was that the Rodale?
Lance: Yes. And I remember reading that magazine. After a while I read the whole thing, but when I first got it, I went straight to the Gardener’s Advice – the people that wrote in – because they were the ones that were gardening.
GG: So, would you say that Rodale was one of your early gardening influences?
Lance: Yeah. That was pretty much my sole inspiration at the time, because that was all we had. There’s plenty of other people that have come along now. But when I moved here all the old-time gardeners – they had different perspectives of things. They had hands on experience, more so than the professionals. They had calloused hands and bad backs. (He laughs.)
GG: So now you are kind of taking the torch on that and helping to guide the younger generation that’s here?
Lance: Yeah, uh huh.
GG: How long have you gardened in this area?
Lance: [Since] 1979.
GG: At what point in your life did you realize that gardening was going to be your calling?
Lance: It was in my mid 20’s. I moved here at 23 and started doing gardening and landscaping. I moved to the small town of Lazear, and double dug all those beds in the style of John Jeavons’ French, Intensive/Biodynamic method. In Lazear at that time there was an alfalfa pellet mill, and there were all these spoiled alfalfa pellets, and I used those for compost. That actually had 10% more nitrogen than the manure from the cows because the cows used up so much of the nutrients in there. I had lots of that.
I was doing rounded beds instead of flat, and they were going east/west. In the spring when I planted them, those rounded beds on the north side were two weeks behind the south side. So one spring I turned them all north/south and the only part that was behind was the very northern end.
GG: So, you had actually created a microclimate
Lance: Yeah
GG: And, when you say rounded beds, you mean a mound?
Lance: The original French intensive was rounded because it increased your planting space. Even though it was only four feet wide, it increased the surface area by rounding it. It worked quite well.
My latest thing now is that I am not making those beds. I’m making the pathways and then the beds that I’m planting; I’m not taking the dirt and raising them. Because in this hot, dry climate, those raised beds dry out faster. So, I stopped doing that.
GG: What are some of the tools that you use gardening?
Lance: Everything is done by hand. I use the broad-fork, a shovel – a lot of times a spading fork. The spading fork has square tines and they do not bend. I use an irrigating shovel, which is much straighter off the handle. It’s really nice when they get a little worn out and they get thin, and boy, they really work well. I do some light tilling and I mow the grass. Of course, I didn’t plant the grass.
GG: You don’t have to plant grass, if you water grass comes.
Lance: Yeah.
GG: It makes a nice cover crop. I let it grow in my paths, and every spring I go in and dig it out of the beds and let it lay as a mulch in the paths.
Lance: There are all kinds of things to do with it. I generally take it with all the weeds and it all goes in the compost. I don’t even worry about getting all the dirt off because I know it’s going to be going right back into the garden.
GG: How long have you been here at your current space?
Lance: This garden got started in 1987. I just started like “Oh, I’ll plant his area.” It turned out to be nine beds: Two-foot pathways and four-foot-wide beds. Then I did another area… ”Oh, I’ll leave this area. I’m going to put grape vines right here.” Then I started a third area. All these first areas were all the same size, and they were rotated. One year I didn’t even plant it, so it was like a three-year rotation. And then one of those places became fruit trees. So, then I rotate the two back and forth. One year it’s beds and the next year it’s row crops. And I don’t ever have to fertilize or put compost on the row crops because those beds got over seven wheelbarrows of compost the prior year.
Well, folks that is all the space we have for this episode and a lot to digest from The Garden Guru, Lance Swigart. I will continue our conversation in the next episode. Until then Happy Gardening!
