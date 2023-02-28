Howdy Folks and welcome The Garden Guy Episode 24. Can you believe it? We’ve been getting to know each other for almost two years now (or I should say, you’ve been getting to know me). Last week we were getting to know the great garden guru, Lance Swigart. He shared with us some great garden knowledge and a little of his more personal experiences as a gardener. This week I bring you the rest of our conversation. and since there is a lot to learn from the garden guru, let’s get right to it.
Garden Guy: What do you do with the prunings from you hedgerow?
Lance: Well, I prune it every year. The main plant that is invasive is the chokecherry. It makes great stakes and great trellises … that kind of stuff. We’re using some of it to make a privacy fence. The prunings – I have an old irrigation canal and that’s where they are going. It’s just a scar and I’m covering it. The deer are eating them this time of year, so I keep them down there.
GG: How much space do you cultivate here that is in production?
Lance: (thinkking out loud) Under a quarter acre.
GG: What percentage of your own food to you think you grow … roughly?
Lance: Ninety percent. The only thing I really buy are condiments, you know, oil, mustard, mayonnaise…
GG: And cookies. I’m on to you!
Lance: (Laughs) and cookies! (Laughs really hard) … and a 50 pound bag of oats.
GG: You don’t grow your own oats?
Lance: I do grow oats, but just for oat groats. I’m talking about rolled oats. Just the other day I had the outdoor pizza oven going and I baked bread in it. I came in here to grind grain.
GG: So, your methodology goes beyond gardening and extends into food storage. Can you describe just a little bit of that for us?
Lance: I dig a big trench in the late fall. Late October/November. Seems to be more and more like November cause it’s not cold enough yet. Only 12 inches deep or so, and maybe like 16 inches wide. I line the bottom of that with straw and then I go harvest all of my root crops that I want to store in there, probably up to fifty pounds. It’s all mixed, it’s carrots, beets, kohlrabi, daikon radish, you could do parsnips and potatoes. I just mix that all in there so when I go in there I have a mix of stuff. Then I cover it with straw, and cover it with dirt, and bales of hay. The reason you can only go 16 inches is because if you go wider than that, there’s not enough insulation on the side of the bales to keep it from freezing. It took me a few years to figure this out, but you have to waterproof the bales. I put just old junky corrugated steel and I put tires on top of that so they don’t blow away. I also store my biennial roots for seed production. So right now there is like fifty scarlet nantes carrots, and probably 30 finnochio bulbs (bulbing fennel). And then other storage thing is cabbage. I harvest them roots in all and stick them in a five-gallon bucket of sand, just the roots. I water that sand once every two weeks. I store them in the garden room. They are covered right now so they don’t get any light. Cause if they get light on them they start growing and they are no good.
GG: What else do you store in the garden room?
Lance: Right now, the garlic and onions are in there, and potatoes. The garlic and onions I keep covered. The potatoes … I’ll put some gallon containers of what used to be coffee …. wasn’t my coffee…I’ve never had a cup of coffee. Those gallon containers I put water in them and put them around the boxes for some humidity.
GG: How about grains?
Lance: The grains are in buckets in the house. They could be out in the garden room. The only thing you need is the bucket that has the lid with the rubber gasket. That gasket really helps keep the bugs out. I probably have about thirty gallons of grains and dry beans.
GG: If you could choose only one plant to grow what would it be?
Lance: What could you do the most with? (Thinking) I’d probably grow potatoes.
GG: Potatoes? Why is that?
Lance: Well they store good and you can do so much with them. You’d have to get the right varieties for the different stuff like potato flour. Then there’s freeze dried potatoes, that’s a whole different type of potato. Short term, medium term and long term storage potatoes. You can make dumplings out of them. You ever had potato dumplings? Those are really good.
GG: That’s a very practical answer.
Lance: (Laughs) Yeah.
GG: What is your most favorite aspect of gardening?
Lance: Actually, of all things I don’t mind weeding. In fact, I don’t like people weeding in my garden
GG: Me neither. They pull out the wrong stuff.
Lance: I don’t let any one touch the carrots.
GG: Are carrots the only “for market” crop you grow?
Lance: No. Garlic, Onions, potatoes, and winter squash, if I have extra of any of those kinds of things.
GG: I know all your fans out there want to know … what do you do when you are NOT gardening?
Lance: (quizzical look on his face) When I’m not gardening? You mean like winter?
GG: (falling off his chair laughing) Great answer. So, you are considered the garden guru. If you could give one piece of advice to a lowly Garden Guy like myself. How on Earth could I ever achieve garden guru-dom, like you?
Lance: (knowingly chuckles) One shovel at a time. Personal experience. Don’t worry about the mistakes. Just start doing it. It will come to you. I get more inspiration just walking around the garden.
WOW! I could just go on and on with this guy. What an inspiration and incredible asset to our community this man is. I want to give a heart felt thanks to Lance, the garden guru for his time and all the wisdom he shares with so many people purely to help them be better gardeners. If you like what he is saying you can catch Lance on Tuesday evenings at six o’clock on Mountain Grown Public radio KVNF’s live, call-in gardening show “As the Worm Turn.” Check it out. Meanwhile, next month it’s back to just The Garden Guy with what I hope is gardening information that helps you be a better gardener, because it’s almost the greatest season of the year … gardening season. Until next time, Happy Gardening!
