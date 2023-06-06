Weed and water and water and weed. Hey! Weed and water and water and weed. Yeah! (sing this ditty to your favorite popular melody. Go ahead try it again).
Howdy folks and welcome to another incredibly entertaining episode of the Garden Guy, where I inspire, motivate and enlighten you to the wonders of the natural world through gardening. I hope you like the intro theme music today (still playing in your head, isn’t it?) and that it inspires you in your garden.
By now folks, you should be pretty well planted in the annual vegetable garden. A few things like winter squash and another succession of beans can still be put in the ground, but the vast majority of your planting ought to be done (until fall crops). It continues to be a slow warmup here on the Western Slope of Colorado, and no complaints there, because the heat will come along with the dryness at some point. But it may be taking your squash, melons, beans and other hot crops just a little more time to get going … so be patient.
Now the theme of the garden, like our theme song, is to weed and water. As usual, The Garden Guy has many thoughts on these topics which he will expound upon indiscriminately henceforth.
Let’s start with watering. There are many methodologies to get water into your soil (which we can discuss in future episodes) but the main goal is to get the water in the soil and have it stay there. The best way to keep water in the soil is to increase the organic matter in your soil, generally by adding compost – another future topic of discussion. I think I might need my own newspaper. A soil high in organic matter acts like a sponge and holds the water in the soil much longer than our clayey soil. Clayey soil (like the soil most of us have here) has a tendency to actually repel water if it is super dry and allow the water to run over the top and go somewhere we might not want it to go. I like to plant all my stuff (annuals, perennials, as well as trees and shrubs) in basins or furrows so that the seed or plant is in the low spot in the ground. This way the water can pool up and percolate into the ground, instead of run off into the path or other place that is away from the seed. When I water, I like to water deep by letting the water run on an area for an extended period, or I water repeatedly in the same area to allow each “mini-watering” to soak a little deeper. If you are watering by hand, this is relatively easy because you can water each bed during your watering experience and then go through and “re-water” each bed several times to allow for deeper penetration. Of course, with small seeds (like lettuce) it may mean watering in both morning and evening in order to keep the seeds wet until they germinate.
Another great way to keep water in the soil is mulching. Mulching is covering the soil with some kind of organic matter in order to keep the evaporative effect of our dry climate from happening so rapidly. Mulch can be in the form of wood chips, straw (be careful of straw that has gone to seed, because you will be planting grass in your beds) or other organic matter like … say ….weeds. (How’s about that smooth segue?)
I like to use my weeds as mulch. If you can get the weeds before they seed, they are the cheapest and most readily available source of mulch. It’s also very satisfying to do several things at once: weed the garden, mulch, and build soil all at once. Most weeds are accumulators of nutrients, and so, by pulling them out and laying them on your beds, you are feeding the nutrients back into the soil. Plus, the weeds are trying to cover bare ground so you let them do their job, just not in a live, growing form, but one where they will keep the soil covered (and therefore retain water) and feed the microbials when you end up turning them into the soil at harvest time or the next time you prepare your bed. I just pulled the Whitetop or Hoary Cress (Cardaria draba)out from all around my garden and laid it on top of my garlic and onion beds. With some weeds like grass (the most noxious and beneficial weed on the planet) you have to be careful not to put roots of seeds in the beds. I cut mine with a weeding sickle and lay it down. If I end up digging it, I lay it in the paths to dry in the sun where it acts as a mulch and helps keep the mud down.
Phew, I could go on and on (of course) about these topics, but alas, Garden Guy has been called upon to solve a problem. (Garden Guy donning superhero cape as theme music swells in the background)
Hello GardenGuy,
I contracted with local tree service to remove 7 Trees of Heaven 20-25 ft height.
They were here when I bought the house.
Plus there are a dozen seedlings coming up.
What do you recommend to get rid of these PESTS?
A product to brush on remaining tree stumps and kill roots?
Like your writing and advice.
Ron
Thanks Ron, for reaching out. Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima) is an exotic tree native to northeastern China. It looks a bit like staghorn sumac but larger. It has a tendency to spread by suckering and seeds and it secretes an allelopathic chemical that inhibits the growth of other plants. Removing this tree can be tricky because a little root can put up more shoots. This is one you have to stay after, potentially for multiple years. I would recommend stump grinding or copper nails can help to kill stumps. Drilling deep holes in the stump (especially in the cambium layer between the hardwood and bark), filling with water and covering in black plastic can also help kill stumps by rotting them. Repeat this throughout the season (Garden Guy never recommends chemicals for horticultural practices, but I am sure there is some nasty stuff out there you can put on stumps to kill them. Just be careful, if you do, not to pollute waterways or other areas where other plants may be affected). When you see new sprouts coming, be vigilant about digging them out and cutting the roots if you can. Remove seedlings before they have the chance to get established. And good luck, this one can be a persistent pest!
Well, folks as usual, not enough time (or space) to cover all the things I want to cover (talk to my editor). But fear not, another episode coming your way next month. Until then, Happy Gardening!
