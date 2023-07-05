Garden Guy Episode #28 Now what Do I Do?
Howdy Folks, and welcome to another amazingly enlightening episode of The Garden Guy where I am striving to reach the level of guru-dom that only some gardeners actually attain while helping my followers to grasp the esoteric reality that is gardening. It’s possible that, as I think through these monthly rantings, I will somehow be elevated to the level of mastery that we all strive for, yet only some achieve. But, no folks, this is not all about me and my ego trip (just mostly). It’s also about you and helping you to become better gardeners so that you can find the deep satisfaction in not only gardening, but life itself. After all, isn’t gardening akin to life? Here I go waxing philosophical again. Please forgive me, I get this way this time of year when everything is planted and I have time to sit and ponder the workings of the garden.
Aside from just laying in my hammock (which is the most important tool in the garden, you all have hammocks in your garden, right?), I find myself pondering the intricacies of the interactions of the natural world, and how that applies to my favorite activity – gardening. For example, the other day I was watching a butterfly eating nectar from a flower and realizing how that butterfly was being fed by a tree that I planted, and, in return, pollinating the flower so that it produces food for me in the form of fruit from the tree. Does the butterfly know it is doing this or is it just doing what it instinctually is “supposed” to do? Either way, both myself and the butterfly benefit from this interaction. Welcome to the mind of the Garden Guy. Don’t worry, that is as far down my rabbit hole I will take you … this month.
Another intimate interaction I ponder is the ability of the garden to produce it’s own nutrients in the form of decomposing materials. So, let’s chat about that for a moment.
In my forest garden (remember the episodes on perennial forest gardening?), I allow nature to take its course in the way it would in the natural environment by allowing leaves and organic debris to lay on the ground and decompose naturally. I also cultivate mulches in the garden itself. Let me elaborate (don’t be afraid, I’ve exhausted my philosophical mind for this episode and this is some real honest-to-goodness practical information coming at ya). The perennial layer of the forest garden is the workhorse of the mulching layer. I have sweet peas, hairy vetch, clover, alfalfa and some random grasses that grow on the edge of the forest garden in a “semi-wild” border before the forest garden gives way to the real wild lands (and when I say “real wild lands”..I’m not kidding. Garden Guy has superimposed his garden on the wilderness). This border acts as a buffer, an ecosystem for beneficial insects, and fodder for mulch. When these leguminous nitrogen-fixing plants are in full bloom, I cut them with my handy dandy serrated sickle, and lay them down in the beds of the forest garden. This is much to the chagrin of my gardening buddy, who is also my daughter, because she loves the sweet pea flowers. I try to explain to her that when the plant is in full bloom, it has the most potential for nitrogen fixation in the soil because the concentration of nitrogen fixing nodules on the roots are at their highest when the plant is flowering, and when I cut them, the roots release the nodules in the form of available nitrogen. ”No Daddo,” she says, “Don’t cut the sweet peas, I like the flowers.” I do it anyway, she is still a young grasshopper when it comes to gardening. I’m hopeful.
Trimming these plants when in full bloom also helps to keep them in check from spreading too much and provides and nice layer of mulch that helps to keep the soil cool and moist during our hot summer months. It’s almost as if the sweet peas (which are in full bloom now) want to be cut and turned into mulch for the garden … hmm, possibly another intuitive interaction (oh sorry, Philosopher Guy slipped out again).
Now, for the vegetable garden, there is different approach. Where as, in the forest garden, the soil is rarely disturbed in the sense of tilling, the vegetable garden is constantly being worked and planted with annual crops. Annual crops are heavy feeders and when they are harvested, the nutrients that are locked up in their tissue is removed from the garden and put into your body in the form of food. So, unless you return those nutrients to the garden beds, they are lost to your garden when the nutrients become you or waste from you in the form of (well, you know how that works). And since our culture does not encourage returning waste products from humans back into our gardens (some cultures have done this for thousands of years), we have to find another way to get nutrients back into the soil or face depleting the soil for future crops. I have discussed the benefits of weeding the garden and laying these weeds on the beds or in the paths as mulch (in a similar style as discussed above with the forest garden) as a means of returning some of the nutrients locked up in the weed’s plant tissue to the garden. Another way to help get the nutrients back into the soil is through compost. Compost is creating an environment where the natural microbials (bacteria and fungus) and micro-fauna (as in worms, nematodes and other organic matter eating animals) can do what they do naturally and turn the organic matter in the soil into fertile, nutrient rich humus and castings (or poop, there I said it) that has minerals and nutrients in a form that are readily available to plants. Hmm, this sounds like an intuitive interaction as well. So much philosophy and practicality all in one big garden experience. How does nature do it? Well, I would expound on that more, if I had more room, but my editor keeps me short for fear that I would take up all the copy space in the High Country Spotlight – and he's probably right. Tune into the next episode where I, The Garden Guy, will guide you through different methodologies of composting. See how I keep you hooked in, it’s like a cliffhanger – but not.
Until next time, Happy Gardening!
