Howdy Folks, here we are in the midst of the dog days of summer. I told you back in that cool spring that this time would come, so enjoy the cool weather while you can, and I was right – again (Garden Guy patting himself on the back). So, with all the heat you are probably watering your little butt off to keep that garden going, Other than that, not much to do other than harvesting and trying to keep those weeds at bay. Here is where we turn to other chores around the garden, and last episode I told you that I would help to guide you through some soil building technique known as composting. I know some of you have been losing sleep waiting for this episode (because this is the most important part of your month, right?) and you are all eager to understand the magic of composting. It really wasn’t fair for me to leave you hanging like that, sorry. But here we go, the moment you have been waiting for.
Right now is a prime time for composting. Well, anytime is a prime time for composting really, but right now it just happens that there is a ton of “green” material available for building a dynamic hot pile of compost. So first let me help you understand compost. Compost is the decomposed byproduct of microbial activity that transforms raw organic matter into a form of decomposed organic matter that is available to plants as nutrients. With compost we are not so much feeding the plants as we are feeding the soil. Let me make this clear for you, folks, the SOIL FEEDS PLANTS in the natural world. So if we are going to be organic gardeners, it’s important to feed the soil, and then the soil will feed the plants. Sure, we can buy jug fertilizers at the store and add them to our gardens to give our plants a boost, but this is really a hydroponic way of growing plants – where the soil acts as a medium to physically support the plant, and the fertilizer is used to directly feed the plants. Whereas composting and using compost teas encourage soil life, and plants receive the benefit and nutrients directly from the soil itself, which is how nature does it. I’m not judging (well, maybe a little) ‘cause I have used jug fertilizers myself (Garden Guy judging himself), I’m just saying that the BEST way to get nutrients to plants is through composting. In addition, compost acts a sponge and holds more moisture in the soil for plants due to its organic matter content.
Composting happens in the natural world. Little gnomes come into the forest and make little piles of compost and then spread it out over the ground after it’s done …. NOT! Actually, leaves and other organic matter fall to the ground, and our friends the worms (kind of like gnomes), bacteria, fungi, and micro-organisms like nematodes, consume the organic matter and poop it out (yes, mushrooms poop – sort of). And this waste is the compost and humus that is then absorbed by plants (in a manner of speaking), and with the help of light, air (carbon dioxide) and water, they create plant tissue, which we then eat, and it becomes our tissue. Isn’t that amazing! In our gardens, we can allow this process to take place naturally by 1) leaving it alone, and the organic material will decompose in its own way and its own time, or 2) we can pull weeds and lay them on the ground to act as a mulch, and patiently wait for them to decompose. Both methods are effective and have their place in both the garden and in nature. Either methodology will take time, several years even, for the matter to fully decompose and become available nutrients for plants. If we take this technology and add some effort and time, we can expedite the process. You will have to get out of the hammock to do this though, and that might be a deal breaker for some folks.
If you do find yourself itching to do a little physical work in the 90+ degree heat, here is a basic method for creating great compost piles. First off, if you want to get good compost in a short period of time, you want to create a pile that heats up rapidly. Yes, I said heats up. An exothermic (I know, big words, breathe, you got this) reaction occurs in a good compost pile from the aerobic (I know, another big word, hang in there) respiration of the microbial activity in the pile, and this produces heat. Some folks have been known to capture this heat in water by running tubing (full of water) though their compost piles (you can shower with this). The heat can also be used when building piles in the winter to heat small cold frames.
To get this heat, the proper ratio between “brown” carbon materials and “green” nitrogen materials must be achieved. Brown material consists of things such as straw, dried leaves, sawdust, or small wood chips (stuff that is brown – duh!) Green stuff is like kitchen scraps, lawn clippings, fresh pulled weeds (stuff that is green – double duh!) These things are layered in a pile at a ratio of about 20 parts brown stuff (by volume not weight) to about one-part green stuff (again by volume). I build my pile in a bin that I built from pallets and scrap wood, but you can make it on the ground also. I start with cardboard to help hold some moisture in the pile and then a layer of the brown stuff with a layer of the green stuff on top. I often throw a few shovels full of an old compost pile in there to add some microbials to “activate” the pile, because that is what is going to heat it up. I keep building in this way until the pile is about 4’x4’ by about 4’ high. This is the minimum size for a pile to really heat up. If you have some manure, you can add this as you go as well, in addition to or exchange for the compost). I also water the pile as I go through each layer to make sure that the microbes have what they need to activate. Too much water and a pile will become anaerobic and not produce good compost, too little water and the microbes will stay dormant and the pile will decompose very slowly. A pile built to perfection should be ready to turn in about a month and should start showing signs of heat in about two or three days, peaking it’s heat in about a two weeks.
Aww man, I need to streamline these articles so I can fit in all the information, but that wouldn’t be very entertaining now would it. As for now, folks, I’ve got to bounce. More on composting in the next episode. Until then, Happy Gardening!
