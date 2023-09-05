Habitat for Humanity – Building Hope
As the ever-widening gap between income and affordable living continues to affect more people, organizations designed to assist people in need become more critical by the day. One such organization has been helping to build, renovate, and repair over 600,000 affordable houses, sheltering more than three million people worldwide since 1978. Habitat for Humanity operates internationally in more than 70 countries, and its presence in Delta County means that permanently affordable homeownership is available to those who qualify.
In the United States and abroad, Habitat works with families, local communities, volunteers, and partners so that more people can live in affordable and safe homes. Their advocacy efforts focus on policy reform to remove systemic barriers preventing low-income and historically underserved families from accessing adequate, affordable shelter. At least one in seven families pays half or more of their income on housing. Their Cost of Home initiative has already helped more than 6.5 million people by influencing local, state, and federal policies.
Aside from assistance through aging-in-place programs, disaster relief, and neighborhood revitalization efforts, Habitat for Humanity constructs affordable housing. Homebuyers help to build their houses alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. They make great efforts to construct homes that fit the styles and traditions of the individual communities. Homes built in the United States and Canada are modestly sized, with three-bedroom houses typically not exceeding 1,050 square feet of living space.
Here in Delta County, citizens whose household earnings are lower than maximum income limits can apply for home building and renovation. Habitat for Humanity has partnered with Elevation Community Land Trust to make these renovations possible. The Delta County chapter offers a variety of programs for home building and improvement with the belief that affordable housing plays a critical role in building strong and stable communities.
Several Re-Stores in Western Colorado offer discounted used furniture, fixtures, construction material and more with proceeds supporting housing programs. One way to contribute is to shop for your home improvement projects at the stores. Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers, donors, or anyone interested in becoming Habitat homeowners. To find out how you can get involved or if you are seeking information on assistance with housing opportunities, visit www.hfhofdelta.com.
