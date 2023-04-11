I am not the world’s greatest cook, and that is why I am often fearful of the old-fashioned pressure cooker. Let’s hear it for the Instant Pot, am I right? I would cower in fear because of the possibility of a blowup in my kitchen and it has happened, but we all made it through unscathed. Can’t say as much for the kitchen ceiling. We all know that stress and pressure are to be expected in this thing called life. I refer to these as “stressures,” and the stressures of life often create tightness and pain in our bodies just like the pressure building in a pressure cooker. Sure, it cooks the beans faster, but it feels terrible in your body – especially the head.
Before I share these techniques with you, here is a bit of pressure cooker wisdom: Both laughter and grief are the release valves on the pressure cooker of life. Either you laugh and suffer- feeling the joy or pain of the release, or you get your brains and heart splattered on the ceiling.
This list of tips will focus on the head, but will help your whole body feel calmer and at ease.
https://youtu.be/lZqGDgNk17E So many of us are living with so much stress buildup in our craniums. So many clients I see don’t even notice this until it becomes terrible pain in their neck or a throbbing headache. The loss of creativity and vibrancy of life when you are in pain is avoidable. You are never stuck. Let’s explore five massage techniques, stretches, and other alternative therapies to release the pressure in your sinuses, neck, and head so you can get out and enjoy life this spring.
#1 Gentle Hair Pulling
https://youtu.be/_-sl2ylyBpM Feeling tense and achy? So frustrated that you might pull your hair out? Pulling hair is actually a great tension release! Gently place your hands against your scalp, and grasp the hair in clumps. Gently pull, creating tension and moving your hands in circular motions. Repeat across the entire scalp.
#2 Wring the Neck
https://youtu.be/OkZgQiXGZI0 Wringing the neck may sound like an intense move, but it is actually a massage technique I use often in my fitness classes. Gently nodding the neck forwards and back, pull your fingertips from the center of the cervical spine forwards – all the way down to the chest. Wash, rinse and repeat. The slower the better. Don’t forget to sink your fingers in to a comfortable depth.
#3 Essential Oils & Pressure Points for Sinus Pain
https://youtu.be/G7vJ_wfiyXg Do your sinuses feel like they are getting ready to blow? Pressure in your sinuses can build up because of allergens, barometric pressure, elevation changes – you name it! Get relief by breathing in lavender, lemon, and mint essential oils. Use a diffuser, or hold a bandana to the nose. Remember to use a therapeutic grade!
https://youtu.be/NAVNFTqhris Gentle facial massage is a wonderful way to not only make the muscles of the face appear youthful and more supple, but it affects the whole body. Try to relax the tissue around the eyes with each exhalation, breathing deep and melting all the muscles of the body while you press your fingertips to the ridges of the orbit, the bone surrounding your eye socket. End this gentle sinus release at either side of the bridge of your nose. Take several deep breaths while you apply light pressure here to clear your airways. Another great addition to these gentle massage techniques would be to do a Wim Hof or other breathwork routine while pressing the sinus points.
#4 Crown of the Head Stress Reliever
https://youtu.be/eU3oUYuQ_78 The crown of the head, referred to as “the window to heaven” by the Chinese, holds residual stress and tension. A gentle massage with your fingertips in a circular motion surrounding the crown of the head is an excellent way to end all these techniques that I have shared.
All of these techniques are wonderful to do with the Qi Balancer. We often end all of my fitness classes with this move. You can find instructions by clicking on Wellness Matters @ www.handsonbodyworks.com
So, there you have it, if you should accept the challenge: an interactive four point program for releasing the “stressure” that your body is sure to hold onto unless you take some time to let it go. Please to enjoy.
