OK is such an interesting word. We use it to mean that we aren’t really that great, but we don’t want to talk about it. It’s a put-your-head-down-and-plug-away in the hum-drum-of-life kind of word, a word that signifies that we are looking for more love, more life, more light in our lives. October is the time of year at Wellspring when we consider energy flow. Our bodies are based on the flow of lymph, blood and nerve signals to name a few.
What can you do to be more than OK in your energy flow? Before I answer that question, I decided to look up the origins of the word OK. It’s only been around for a little more than 150 years and according to Smithsonian magazine it’s an editorial joke that went viral. It stands for “oll korrect.” I love this idea especially when paired with the goal of balanced and vital energy flow in the body. Changing your energy flow is all about gentle, yet subtly dynamic course corrections. When I went on a rafting trip in the Grand Canyon a few years ago, I began to learn for the first time how to row a raft. It’s amazing how little of a move at the oars would affect the trajectory of our craft.
It’s the same with the body. Baby steps are powerful course corrections over time. Today, I thought it would be fun to share some of what I’ve learned from clients, guests and members at Wellspring that have affected my energy flow.
One client taught me that just a few words can restore hope . He shared with me that he had been thinking about suicide but that when I shared with him about how bamboo grows and its metaphor for healing and life, he decided to be patient in his healing process and stick around.
A wise woman in my fitness class shared about how beautiful and intimate redemption is for each one of us. “No two redemption stories are alike,” she said as if this truth was common knowledge.
What about the fully alive woman with the dancing green eyes who talked me into trying the Wim Hof method? She told brisk tales of her dips in the wintry river and how inflammation and fear were fleeing her body. It’s changed my life, this practice of breathwork and cold showers and cold plunging – and she got me started!
Or the acupuncturist in my fitness class who teaches me about energy meridians and how to bring healing and balance to the vagus nerve, the nerve that runs from the brain to the heart and the gut – our fight or flight response system.
I could go on with the ways that my healing community has inspired me to grow and learn and increase my energy flow, and that’s the point of this meandering exploration of being OK. The thesis is simple. Our single greatest way to increase our energy flow is love, connection with our creator, our community, and communion with nature. We all tend to take care of ourselves better when we are in love. We were created for connection. Try doing some things you know are good for you “with” someone. There is an ancient scripture that says, “Where two or more are gathered together, there I AM in the midst of them.” The divine loves connection and that is the ultimate energy flow. Being “with” IS OK – “oll korrect” and will enhance your energy flow on every possible existential level. #LovePeopleLoveVitality
