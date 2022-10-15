Flu season is fast approaching, and with health experts predicting a worse than average flu season, the time to get your flu vaccine is now. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the recommended time to get vaccinated is generally September and October.
Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses causing an illness that can for some lead to hospitalization and death, particularly among high-risk groups including the very young, the elderly, pregnant women, health workers and those with serious medical conditions (WHO).
For over the last two years the world has been focused on transmission precautions such as hand washing and wearing masks, and this has also helped in preventing the flu. As those measures have been relaxed, experts are anticipating a worse-than-average flu season. Many may be susceptible this year because their immune systems haven’t been exposed to the flu virus for a while.
Delta Health is ready and gearing up to serve the community and patients this flu season. On October 14th Delta Health is offering a Drive Thru Flu Clinic at the hospital located at 1501 East 3rd Street in Delta. The high-dose vaccine will be available for anyone over the age of 65 years old who is interested. A regular dose is available for anyone over the age of 18 years old. The flu vaccine is free with most insurances, so please bring your health insurance information with you to the flu clinic. Cash/Check option is available: $20 for Regular Dose and $60 for high dose.
Delta Health primary care clinics in Delta and Hotchkiss are also ready for this year’s flu season. Set up your appointment today with Delta Health Adult Primary Care, Delta Health Family Medicine, Delta Health West Elk Hotchkiss and Delta Health Pediatrics.
Although it is ideal and recommended to get vaccinated by the end of October, vaccination after October can still protect during the peak of flu season (December through February). But don’t wait, protect yourself and others this season. And remember that no matter the illness, if you feel sick, stay home.
For more information about the Drive Thru Flu event or to contact Delta Health clinics, go to deltahealthco.org or call 970-874-2291.
