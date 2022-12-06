The holidays are an excellent time to get to know your loved ones on a new and improved level – especially when everyone is held captive at the dinner table. While this can often lead to disastrous discussions, taking pre-emptive measures to divert conversations can sometimes save the day. Addressing the elephant (or donkey) in the room is never a good idea. Instead, seize the opportunity to learn about your family members and have meaningful conversations with them. Learning about the history of older relatives and sharing (G-rated versions of) your own exploits can help to strengthen family bonds.
Turning the conversation to the past, the present, and the future of everyone at the table can give us a better understanding of our family members. Asking open-ended questions that require more than a yes or no answer can ignite fun conversations and present learning experiences for everyone.
The best conversations are informal, and practicing careful listening is respectful to the speaker and rewarding for the listener. Sometimes a prompt may be needed to get Uncle Jim to talk about his experience overseas or to encourage Cousin Jane to share the sordid events of her teenage years.
Here are some conversation starters you can arm yourself with before attending the next family gathering:
Who was the most influential person in your life?
If you could relive any decade, which would it be?
What was the craziest thing you and your friends ever did?
What are your guilty pleasures?
What holiday traditions do you hope are carried on?
Sometimes these isolated extended family moments can create opportunities to express gratitude. Telling your grandmother how much a full cookie jar meant to you as a child or thanking your dad for teaching you how to change your oil will keep the tone positive and likely lead to other “remember when” conversations.
Another sure way to steer Aunt Karen away from the temptation to start a brawl after dinner is to play a game. A well-selected game can eliminate the space for divisive debate and can create new family memories instead. Games that large groups can play, where everyone in the room is involved, work well at gatherings. There are several games you can play using only pens and paper. Google “The Dictionary Game” – which you can play with a movie guide as well. Smartphone games like Heads Up also work well in large groups.
Of course, it could be that none of these tactics will work. Families tend to bring out the best, and often the worst, in all of us. Nothing is better than the holidays at exacerbating anxieties as all of our repressed animosities boil to the surface to explode in a torrent of accusatory finger-pointing, name calling and mashed potato throwing, but hey, it’s worth a shot.
Enjoy your dinner in any case, and happy holidays from the High Country Spotlight!
