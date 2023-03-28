The Hotchkiss K-8 School has a unique class that is offered to seventh- and eighth- grade each quarter. Cooking and Nutrition is a class that is taught by Glenda Young and Olivia Celis and is the only one of its kind offered in the school district. The unit on nutrition teaches students how to determine if they are meeting My Plate standards each day, based on what they eat and their activity level. Students also learn about food preparation, safe food handling, grocery shopping and price comparison, following recipes and building a menu. Students in each group can look up the nutritional information about a dish they have selected, share it with the class and discuss how it fits My Plate. On Friday’s, the groups alternate cooking their dishes for the rest of the class. The group with the main dish will be the servers for the rest of the class. Each group will learn how to set a table correctly, take orders and the importance of cleaning up. Toward the end of each quarter, Mrs. Young invites the Black Mesa CattleWomen to be guest speakers during their class, talks to the class about the beef industry and what they are looking for in the upcoming beef cook-off Contest.
The Black Mesa CattleWomen sponsored the third quarter beef cook-off on March 15. There were four groups and a total of sixteen students working hard to be the winners of the cook-off. However, there is more to the contest than just cooking. Each team must choose a team name, prepare a poster, select a beef recipe, a menu and a table setting. They are also instructed to prepare a research paper on a beef topic and complete a written test on handling beef safely. On the day of the contest, they cook and present the beef dish for the judges and clean up within 30 minutes. Each team uses one pound of ground beef donated by Black Mesa CattleWomen to prepare their beef recipe as the final.
The judges for the cook-off were CattleWomen members: Joetta Burns, Pauline Carr and Teresa Burns. Thank you to the judges for taking time out of their busy day to assist with the beef cook-off program. They tallied the scores from students' written exams, research papers and the presentation, serving and clean up of the dinners. The teams were extremely competitive and received prizes from the Black Mesa CattleWomen.
The first-place team called themselves the Bubble Beef. They prepared Balsamic Glazed Beef Taco. Members of the team were: Sophia DeMoss, Tayler Zoutee, Bella Carver and Isabella Wolfgang. They were awarded a t-shirt and the right to participate in the Iron Chef Competition in May. The second-place team, the Beef Masters, prepared Beef Enchiladas. Their team members were Brinity Smith, Bryleigh Hazen, Darci Nelson, Madision Shiflet, and Alyssa Dawes. Each of the team members received a cook-off cap. The third place Beef Bros prepared Beef Stroganoff. Members of the team included Coy Ellenberger, Conner Crawford, Kevin Monroy, and Jordan Gonzales. They received dog tags as prizes. The fourth-place team, Brighter Beef, prepared a Beef Taco Skillet. Members of the team were Annalisa Barrows, Akash Murchadha and Destiny Johnson, who each received three dollars for participating.
The Black Mesa CattleWomen would like to thank the Hotchkiss K-8 staff for allowing us to host this contest each quarter. Special thanks go out to instructors Glenda Young and Olivia Celis for including the Beef Cook-Off in their curriculum. We would also like to thank CattleWoman Lila Linman for donating ground beef for the contest. These young people are doing an amazing job planning a balanced meal to meet all the nutritional requirements of My Plate and preparing fantastic dishes at school as well as at home.
