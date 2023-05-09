Each year, on Mother's Day weekend, the town of Hotchkiss ushers in spring with the Sheep Camp Stock Dog Trials. Held in the charming pastoral setting of the Hotchkiss family field, with Mount Lamborn and Land's End as a picture-perfect backdrop, the Stock Dog Trials is a favorite event of spectators and participants from near and far. This year's trials, which are under new management, mark the event's 20th anniversary, which is under new direction.
Founded by Richard and Marilyn Bailey in 2003, the event gained momentum among participants in the sport. Gordon and Cheryl Hebenstreit took the reins and carried on the traditions for some time as the event continued to grow yearly, incorporating demonstrations of shearing, loom weaving, and more. This year, stock dog enthusiast Jolie Clark finds herself driving the event.
The trials are always held in the Hotchkiss family field on the southern edge of town. The family graciously donates the property for the event each year. Crowds flock to the venue because the setting is so beautiful, and the location’s proximity to town is convenient as other peripheral events, including town-wide yard sales and the popular Ute Trails Car Club Show, occur throughout the weekend.
The Hotchkiss trials have a particular flavor that separates them from other trials. The venue provides very up-close-and-personal covered spectator seating as well as a host of unique vendors for the event. Participants hail from all corners of the country, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Utah, Texas, Arizona and California.
Sponsors are solicited every year, and the organization has excellent local support. Jolie is excited to be directing this year's anniversary event and focused on preserving the heritage that has made the Hotchkiss Stock Dog Trials the unique event it has become known as. Spectators are welcome (but encouraged to leave their own dogs at home), and the event is always free; however, donations are encouraged. This year's event occurs May 12 through May 14, with daily trials beginning at 6:45 am. The grounds are located adjacent to East Hotchkiss Avenue and 2nd Street.
