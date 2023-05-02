Thirteen years ago, in response to a need in the community, a group of people opened a shelter in the basement of the Delta United Methodist Church. This offered the local unhoused population a place to sleep, eat a meal or two, shower and get out of the cold.
“We saw a need that no one else was addressing in our area,” said founder Cheryl Oeltjenbruns. “The homeless were underserved, and with our weather, they needed more than what was available. After we discussed how we could do it, we opened Abraham Connection in the church basement.”
According to Cheryl, it was, and still is, a major undertaking. Many volunteers are needed to cook, clean, do laundry daily, provide meals, and be on-site 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This winter, they opened early in mid-October and stayed open until the end of April. Only now, Abraham Connection is in its own building that was completed six years ago.
“We secured a grant, which provided 40% of the needed funds and raised the balance to complete the building project. We can now house 22 men and 14 women in the shelter. They can shower, sleep, eat dinner and breakfast, do their laundry, and escape the weather.” It takes 12-15 volunteers to provide these services for every 24 hours. Keeping it staffed has always been a challenge, but with the help of community churches, civic organizations, and individuals, they have pulled it off.
“Our five-year vision is to be open 24-7, 365 days a year,” said Reverend Tom Hazelwood, pastor and board member. “We know there is a need for summer shelters due to our heat here in Delta, but right now, we don’t have the staff, the volunteers, or the money to do so. We would like to see that happen, but as of now, we cannot offer it.”
So where does the Delta unhoused population go when nothing else is available? According to Rev. Tom, “They sleep outside, visit the library, and pretty much just find some shade. But with high heat and low humidity, they have no place to cool off. The restaurants don’t want them, and the stores don’t allow them inside. It’s a real problem with no immediate solution.”
In early April, the city of Delta approached Abraham Connection to see if they would be willing to extend their ministry to cover the summer. “We just don’t have the volunteers or the money to keep it open year-round,” Rev. Tom told them.
The city of Delta has applied for a grant through the state housing department to receive money for a homeless project. According to City Manager Elyse Ackerman-Casselberry, there were 77 other applicants for the same funds. They will not know the outcome until at least June, maybe even into July. That would make it impossible to begin anything in the upcoming summer months.
Elyse said another building might be an option (rather than Abraham Connection). The old work release building may be available, but it needs new bath and shower areas and kitchen updates. It would not be ready for the summer, and possibly not even the 2023-24 winter. In the meantime, Abraham Connection is the only viable option for the underserved, unhoused population.
Last year, Delta’s unhoused had access to an encampment at what was previously Horse Country Arena, located at the west end of 1st Street. However, the location has been vacated in order to install the city’s planned solar array this year.
“There are between 20 and 60 homeless in our area that we know of,” Elyse said. “It is not just a matter of their provisions but also community safety. The grant would also provide funds for additional non-police responders when the police don’t really need to be involved. That would free them up for actual police business.”
Both the City of Delta and Abraham Connection want the same thing: Year-round assistance for the unhoused population.
Right now, Abraham Connection is looking for volunteers to sign up for a training class and to offer their services beginning in October for cooking, cleaning, laundry, staying on the premises, and helping where needed. “If we could get helpers in the summer, we would definitely be able to provide heat-shelter assistance. But not without a lot of volunteers,” said Rev. Tom.
Their biggest fund-raiser is coming up on September 16, “Dancing with the Stars.” They need a lot of helpers for this event, including dancers, choreographers, committee help, and much more.
If you know of a church, an organization, a group, or individuals willing to commit to working with Abraham Connection in summer or winter, they welcome your assistance. For more information, call 970-773-8290. There is also a volunteer application on their webs site at https://deltaabrahamconnection.org
