This spring has presented a good reminder to all that although we live in high desert country on the Western Slope, an abundance of snowpack can present a myriad of problems when the temperatures begin to warm. Road closures and rising waters along the Gunnison, North Fork, and their tributaries have disrupted businesses and residents for several weeks. While the economic impacts of losing the artery of Highway 133 into the North Fork Valley continue to mount, flooding in the area is not a new phenomenon. In comparison to floods recorded in the relatively short recorded history of the last 140 years, several notable incidences of high water have wreaked havoc on Delta County. Today, we should consider ourselves lucky that the perfect storm has yet to manifest itself like it has in the past when high snowpack meets unseasonably warm temperatures and heavy rainfall.
Records of floods in Colorado predate settlement in the state. Accounts by traders and immigrants on their way to the far west reported flooding on the Arkansas, San Juan, and South Platte Rivers in the early 1800s. The flood of 1844 filled the South Platte Valley from bluff to bluff, and the same river would continue to crest again in 1965 and in 2013, causing monumental damage and loss each time.
The flash flood that roared down Big Thompson Canyon in July of 1976 destroyed homes, roads, and several businesses. More than 3,000 people were enjoying the evening when the skies opened up and released an unprecedented amount of water. Most had no warning when a 20-foot wall of water swept through the canyon. At least 144 people lost their lives. Some were never found. It was the deadliest flood in Colorado history.
Here on the Western Slope, the Green, Dolores, Uncompahgre, Gunnison, Colorado, and all their tributaries have all seen high water marks throughout recorded history, and the indigenous Utes, whose occupation of the area is tenfold that of European and early American settlers, passed down accounts of flooding. Many times explorers, including Escalante and Dominguez, awoke beside what was a mild stretch of a stream the night before, to find rains upstream had rendered the river impassable.
In the late spring of 1912 record-breaking high water made its way down the Uncompahgre and Gunnison rivers as a similarly heavy snowpack in the surrounding mountains filled the rivers and streams to overflowing. It was reported that a steady rise of six to ten inches occurred each day. Still, without accurate cubic feet measurements, a rise in “inches” would be somewhat arbitrary as it would depend on the location of the measurement. What is known is that several properties adjacent to the rivers sustained considerable damage. The Williams’ ranch, located where the Uncompahgre enters the Gunnison, was cut off by water “of swimming depth for cattle and horses, and before moving out, provisions and feed had to be taken in by boat.” Their field crops and several other low-lying fields of beets and potatoes outside Delta were lost.
In the North Fork Valley, the two bridges in Hotchkiss suffered considerable damage (to total loss), and large portions of the fairgrounds were inundated and swept away. There would be no spring horse races that year as the race track ceased to exist. A large lagoon that once was the centerpiece of the fairgrounds, complete with a high dive, would never be established again after the flood of 1912. Several community members from Delta to Paonia organized delegations to make their way to stranded farmsteads, where the rescue of families and livestock alike became the priority of the week.
Outside Paonia, it was reported that the North Fork spread its way to fill the fields in an area encompassing the land from present-day Stop and Save to Main Street. Fortunately, throughout the county, only one casualty was reported due to the rising waters. Frank Zozancic, a coal miner from Bowie who made a misstep on a footbridge across the North Fork, went into the raging waters and was unable to reach the shore, and his body was never recovered.
The 1960s brought several dam projects to fruition nationwide, and the Western Slope of Colorado was no exception. Paonia Reservoir, Blue Mesa, and the subsequent cams in Black Canyon all changed the face of the flow of water in just a few short years, offering more control during the high water situations that were to come in the latter part of the century. However, when reservoirs reach capacity, spillways become unregulated, and warming temps and heavy storms still pose potential hazards – especially in the myriad of creeks and tributaries to the larger rivers.
During May and June of 1984, while Prince and Tina Turner were battling it out in the Billboard charts, rising mercury caused the winter’s heavy snowfalls to melt rapidly – outstripping dams and sandbagging efforts alike. As a result, fifteen counties on the Western Slope suffered significant flooding and major landslides. Two people lost their lives, and the damage was so extensive that the declaration of disaster was renewed by then-Governor Lamm several times over throughout the year. The damage was estimated to be close to $30 million – closer to $70 million if it were to occur today.
Some of the worst flooding occurred in Route County, where nearly 450 inches of rain were recorded by the end of the season. Landslide activity was rampant in Eagle County. In all, the high waters affected fifteen counties, including Mesa, Gunnison, Pitkin, Montrose, and Delta. The North Fork River was running hard and fast but was manageable and had subsided until the stress caused a bank on one of the largest ditches in the valley, Fire Mountain Canal, to blow out. The ditch spilled its contents back into the North Fork, causing a massive rise that undercut the banks near Paonia. Eventually, three houses lost their footing near the river, and one was all but wholly swept away.
While Western Colorado and the entirety of the Colorado River Watershed have been in an increasingly severe drought for the past several years, occasionally uncharacteristic snowpack and extremely heavy unexpected spring downpours have continued to surprise residents of Delta County. In July of 2018, a deluge unleashed nearly an inch of rain in one hour. The torrent carried debris down the already swollen Minnesota Creek, clogging the bridge on Pan American Avenue and flooding Apple Valley Park. One mud-covered man was seen caught in the flash flood but climbed from the creek to safety several yards downstream.
One of the reasons the waterways in Delta County pose such a threat of flash flooding is related to the number of tributaries and the fall of land in relatively short stretches. In fact, there is more fall in the relatively short Gunnison and North Fork Rivers than in the entirety of the Mississippi River. Folks who reside next to the North Fork can often hear boulders rolling down the middle of the stream.
As tensions relax in this early summer of 2023 and water levels slowly make their way toward more seasonal norms, it’s hard not to believe that we have collectively dodged a liquid bullet this spring. Several weeks of lost business owed to a lost culvert on 133 is certainly not a problem for anyone to sneeze at. Still, the perfect storm that could have made matters much worse never materialized, and we can all take stock that the lessons Mother Nature has dealt us in the past have not made a repeat performance again this year – so far.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.