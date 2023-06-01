Free Shuttle Ends on Friday
Due to low ridership, CDOT will no longer run the free commuter shuttle service after Friday, June 2. Shuttles will continue to run this week, on the schedule listed below, but Friday will be the last day. The Paonia pick up location is at Paonia Town Park. The Carbondale drop-off and pick-up location is at the RFTA Carbondale Park & Ride. The free shuttle service is available for the remainder of this week due to the road damage and safety closure on Colorado Highway 133 north of Paonia.
For the emergency culvert repair project on CO 133:
- Bridge parts are leaving North Carolina on Friday, June 2 and anticipated to arrive on Monday, June 5 to the job site with the goal of having work completed as soon as possible. The temporary bridge will allow CO 133 to reopen to motorists.
- To listen to a radio interview by CDOT Communications Manager, Elise Thatcher, please click on the link below:
https://www.kvnf.org/show/rain-shine/2023-05-25/rain-shine-cdot-update-on-highway-133
- Anticipated Travel Impacts
Once the temporary bridge is in place and CO 133 is safely reopened for the traveling public, there will be a lowered speed limit of 40 mph. Commercial motor vehicle traffic will be restricted to 85,000 lbs and 11-foot width.
For additional information about this project and to sign up for email updates, please reach out to:
Emergency Project hotline: 970.279.3309
Email: CO133CulvertRepair@gmail.com
Website: https://www.codot.gov/projects/co133bowieculvert
