Sarrah has no memory of the first time she considered herself an artist, but there has never been a doubt in her mind. Her earliest pieces were focused on one subject matter – horses. She drew them when she first picked up a crayon until she perfected the images during her high school years. A graduate of the Delta High School class of 2019, Sarrah Weaver, who divides her days between working as a graphic artist for the High Country Shopper and attending art classes at Colorado Mesa University, is now 22 and is the winner of this year’s Selected Works by CMU Students Exhibition.
Sarrah, who grew up in Delta, took every art class available in high school. Following graduation, she enrolled in Colorado Mesa University to study art and has enjoyed her time at the university studying illustrative arts with a focus on painting and drawing. Meanwhile, her job as a graphic designer, which she began in October of 2019, keeps her busy and, she claims, has given her a new skill set that she values greatly.
Each year, the Art Center of Western Colorado hosts an exhibition in honor of artist Jac Kephart. The exhibition includes a diverse group of mediums including printmaking, ceramics, drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, graphic design, animation and digital media. The competition is judged by Terry Shepherd, a seasoned and nationally celebrated ceramic artist, and awards are given to the first – through third-place artists. The contest is open to all grade levels.
As part of Sarrah’s sophomore seminar class requirements, she entered three pieces. The students also had the opportunity to hang the pieces for the show, in order to gain experience in the gallery. With over 100 pieces entered, Sarrah was a little intimidated by the quality of her peers’ work. Sixty were selected to be juried, two of which were Sarrah’s. The finalists were comprised of close to 40 different artists, and Sarrah’s large acrylic painting took first place.
The piece, titled BLUE, is a larger-than-life self-portrait which measures 30 by 48 inches, and is a work in black and white, with a vibrant blue eye that draws the viewer’s attention. Rivulets of water run down the young woman’s face. The stark contrast between the realistic monochrome image and the brilliant blue eye is captivating. When asked about the painting, Sarrah shared that the black and white image represents the veiled and forged projection we present of ourselves while the colorful eye stands for a looking glass to the true self. She clarifies, “It’s said that the eyes are the window to the soul. The painting represents the physical shell you live in versus the vibrancy of who you are inside.”
The prize that Sarrah won for her efforts? It was certainly nothing to sneeze at – especially for a young college student. Sarrah received a check for $1,000, which will come in handy for replacing all the black and white acrylic paint she used for the piece. The young artist had the opportunity to put a price on the painting at the show, but she claims she is too attached to her works to sell any of them at the moment. This is something she knows she is going to have to reckon with if she wants to promote her art in the future.
Sarrah sees herself hanging her shows in galleries in the future. She doesn’t know if she will make a career as a painter, but instead envisions herself showing works of art occasionally while supporting herself through continuing her graphic-arts career. She has also recently become interested in writing. Her future may be uncertain as she is still contemplating the direction she wants to pursue, but one thing is certain, Sarrah has always been, and will continue to be, an artist.
