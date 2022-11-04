Veterans’ Day is recognized on November 11 each year. It is a time when many people stop to remember – and to thank – the veterans who have served our country and worked to keep us free. Many people never think about it again until the following November 11.
In Cedaredge, there is one woman who honors the veterans every day. If you are ever in the city in the evening, at 8 PM to be exact, stop for a brief 45 seconds and you will hear TAPS being played through a loudspeaker. You might wonder where it is coming from, and why it is being played.
Cathy Meskel has been a patriot and a military supporter since the age of 11 when she ordered a POW bracelet. Cathy learned the name of her soldier, Captain Lance Sijan, who was shot down over Vietnam on November 6,1962. He was apprehended 45 days later, put in a POW camp, tortured and died on January 22, 1963. Cathy later learned he was an amazing soldier, so much so, that there is a hall at the Air Force Academy in Colorado named for him: Sijan Hall.
For some reason, her passion and love for military personnel has continued to grow. Cathy put her gratitude into words, sending thousands of letters and cards to Gulf War soldiers; she continued writing and mailing cards and boxes throughout the Iraq War and added yellow ribbons to the streets in Rifle, CO where she lived at the time—for seven years the ribbons were replaced every two months. By that time, she estimates that around 7500 letters and cards were sent to military personnel.
In 2007, Cathy and her family moved to Cedaredge. In her desire to honor veterans (she estimates about 60% of the Cedaredge population are past or present military), she began playing TAPS from a rodeo loudspeaker on her house. It has continued daily, 365 days a year for the past 11 years. “It has been said that the playing of TAPS is the identity of Cedaredge,” Cathy said. “I think of it as a time to stop and reflect on those serving and those who have died for our country.”
A Military Ball
When thinking of a “military ball” most people envision a large venue filled with hundreds, if not thousands, of men and women in uniform. When Cathy Meskel got the idea to host a military ball in Cedaredge, even she thought it might be a crazy idea. “I had to ask myself, ‘who will come?’” As it is typical for Cathy, when she gets an idea, she sees it through. “The first year we had 152 people in attendance. That was in 2011. Since that first “Stars and Stripes Military Ball,” each ball has averaged about the same number for the last 10 years. This year the ball will be held on November 5.
Cathy expressed how so many tears and hugs have been shared at the balls. “Grown men will stand and cry, telling how they feel validated by the appreciation being shown for them. I don’t know why I do this, or why God put it on my heart to make this my mission, I can only say it is what I am supposed to do. I will never pass a veteran, wearing a hat or a pin, or a sign on his car, without telling him how much I appreciate his service. I hope everyone takes the time to do that.”
The Memorial Park
In the desire to honor the veterans, Cathy decided that Cedaredge needed a veterans memorial. In May, 2021 (yes, just a year ago), she presented a scale model to the board of Pioneer Town, of what is now on display at the Surface Creek Valley Veterans Memorial Park. The marble monuments, all eight of them, are four feet high, 22 inches wide and four inches thick. “We spent a year designing each of the monuments to make them a perfect picture of the wars: WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm and Iraq-Afghanistan. There is a memorial for Medals of Honor and a Battle Field Cross’s memorial as well.”
The design of each monument has been carefully crafted by Lark Abel of Abel’s Art. The rest of the story of these incredible pieces of art, is that the stories depicted on each have a personal significance to Cathy. For instance, a couple she met asked her if she had ever heard of Captain Lance Sijan. When she said, “Yes, I wore his POW bracelet,” the woman told her that Lance Sigan was her husband’s best friend. When Cathy was introduced to him, they talked for hours about other heroes, other stories and lots of tears were shed. All of the pictures have stories that Cathy has lovingly displayed in marble, including her POW bracelet on the Vietnam monument.
The Vietnam monument, in particular, memorializes the beginning of Cathy’s quest to honor the veterans. The slogan on the top of the monument says, Welcome Home. Thanks and compassion often seemed to be lacking for the 69,000 American’s that died in the contentious war that divided our country. Cathy spoke at a remembrance service in front of the traveling Vietnam memorial wall and she said when she touched the wall, “All I could do was cry. Each of these names were someone’s husband, son, brother, father, friend…”
What most people do not know is that Cathy and a couple of friends hand etched each picture on the marble with an Exacto knife. Each one took “hundreds of hours.” Then Lark added the colors where needed and the words were engraved with a machine. Every picture, on every block of marble, not only has a story, but also the incredible resolution of this lady who has dedicated her life to honoring veterans. The first four monuments were dedicated last year (2021) and the last four were dedicated in July, 2022.
The marble was donated by Colorado Stone Quarries in Delta (mined in Marble, Colorado), saving a huge amount of money on the project, for which Cathy is overwhelmingly grateful.
“I thought this would be a small project,” Cathy said, “but it has developed into the greatest project of my life.”
If you would like to visit the memorial, it is located in front of Pioneer Village and is free to view and experience the beauty. There is a box there to leave a message or a story about a veteran in your life and a guest book to sign. It is a perfect spot to stop long enough from our daily rush to remember that freedom isn’t free—there is, and has always been, a price that was paid for us to enjoy our free country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.