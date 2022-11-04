Sixteen million United States citizens served in the armed forces during World War II. As 2022, draws to a close, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that approximately 174,400 American WWII veterans are still living. Since 2020, at least three Surface Creek Valley veterans have passed away. These are their stories.
Art Lindsey (1925-2020) is probably best remembered as the founder of Big John’s Lumber. After purchasing the Cedaredge Lumber Company in 1968, Lindsey renamed the long-time business in honor of his son John. Art owned Big John’s for 42 years before selling it. As a young man, Lindsey was working in a Nebraska defense plant when he received his draft notice. The year was 1943 and it looked like he was bound for the U.S. Navy. But, when the naval quota was filled, he landed right where he wanted to be – in the U.S. Army Air Corps.
Arriving in England, the young nineteen-year-old was soon making daylight bombing runs over Nazi Germany. Between August 1944 and February 1945, he completed 25 missions serving as a gunner aboard a B-24 Liberator aircraft. His outfit was the 8th Air Force, 466th Bomb Group-787th Squadron. His group was awarded a Presidential Citation and he received the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters added to that honor as well with four Battle Stars.
A 1944 newspaper article described the actions which earned Lindsey his Air Medal. On a bombing run over Germany, his B-24 encountered heavy anti-aircraft fire. That day Lindsey—who usually served as tail gunner—was manning the Liberator’s top turret when the airplane was engulfed in a hail of flak. The term ‘flak’ is an English abbreviation for a 19-letter German word meaning anti-aircraft fire. In the air, exploding anti-aircraft rounds create ominous black clouds as fused explosives spray metal shrapnel in all directions.
That day in 1944, over one hundred fragments of flak penetrated the B-24 and two of Lindsey’s fellow gunners were injured. He administered first aid, took over one of the gunner positions in the waist of the aircraft. Then—because the flak had disabled the bomb release cables—he climbed down into the open bomb bay and made his way along a narrow catwalk while wearing a bulky parachute. Reaching each cluster of bombs, he used a screwdriver to release all the loads manually and gravity did the rest. His efforts were laudable although the 1944 article exaggerated when it claimed that he tossed bombs at the Germans.
“That would have been a neat trick with fifty 100-pound bombs,” he said in a 2019 interview.
When the B-24 landed, the crew counted 113 holes in the heavy bomber’s aluminum skin. Lindsey remembers the incident as the most frightening that he experienced as a young airman.
“The flak bursts came in ragged rows and you’d wonder where the next one would hit,” he said. “And then when my buddies got hit and you look at them all a bloody mess, those were the scariest times.”
One of his comrades was hit in the back that day and another lost an eye, but both lived. Miraculously, after 25 missions over enemy territory, no one on Art’s crew was killed.
“We were a family,” he recalled. “All ten of us—a family.”
Count noses in any vintage WWII photo picturing a B-24 crew and you’ll always come up with ten. According to Art, a Liberator crew consisted of four officers and six enlisted men. Lindsey thought of his crew as a family then—and he continued to feel that way until the day he died.
Phil Ellsworth (1925-2020) was trained as a geologist, but he’s best remembered as Poet Laureate for the Town of Cedaredge—an honor he received in 2018. He was a working scientist who taught himself to play the harmonica and avidly pursued his passion for poetry. An Indiana native, he left his postsecondary studies to join the U.S. Army. On his nineteenth birthday, in November 1944, he found himself in Lorraine, France. Since the D-Day Invasion in June 1944, the American Army in Europe and other allied forces had been pushing steadily toward the German homeland.
His outfit, Company E, 397th Regiment, 100th Infantry Division, was a combat unit which stayed on the front lines continuously. Individual soldiers were there until killed, captured, wounded, disabled, or as in his case, until the war ended.
At first, Ellsworth was a private in a rifle squad. Through attrition, he became the squad leader with the rank of staff sergeant. At the end of the war, the young sergeant would be one of a handful of surviving soldiers. Of his full platoon, which consisted of about forty men, only six remained on the line. The rest had been killed, wounded, captured, or transferred to rear positions.
In his infantry division, Ellsworth’s rifle squad served as scouts. Conducting reconnaissance behind enemy lines, they functioned as “feelers” who moved forward until fired upon or until relieved. For meritorious action at Hellbronn, Germany, he was awarded the Bronze Star.
At Hellbronn, he led his men across the Neckar River in open assault boats under severe enemy automatic weapon and shell fire. Arriving on the occupied shore, he directed his men to safety, then cleared the surrounding buildings of enemy snipers. His actions secured a vital position allowing an important bridgehead to be taken. In all, Ellsworth served as a soldier from 1943-46.
After a successful career as a geologist, Ellsworth and his wife Margaret moved to Cedaredge where they joined with other residents to promote literary pursuits. The Ellsworth home was the site of regular meetings of poets and other writers. In addition to supporting local writers, Ellsworth authored several books of poetry. He also shared his poetry with area school children and adult audiences.
Just a few months before his death, as part of the Voices of the Western Slope series, Ellsworth documented his poignant memories of World War II in a one-man presentation. A video of his performance can still be viewed on YouTube by typing the title “Comrade, I Remember.”
In May 2020, Ellsworth received the Heart of Service/Volunteer of the Year award from the Volunteers of America. The group paid tribute to his decade of service to the residents of its senior living programs. He regularly visited residents, listened to their stories and played his harmonica for them. Phil Ellsworth’s harmonica was his constant companion and he was famous for playing just the right tune to celebrate the accomplishments of others and comfort those in distress.
Oliver Lee (1920-2022) grew up in Hygiene, near the Colorado town of Longmont. He was just sixteen when he was recruited to join the National Guard. He was under the typical age, but his knowledge of Morse Code justified an exception. In 1939, he became a member of the Naval Reserve.
Intrigued by an advertisement which encouraged local ham radio operators to apply for a “super-secret program,” Lee responded and earned a trip to a Los Angeles electronics school where he learned that the secret program involved a new technology known as “radar.” The young reservist and his fellow trainees were cautioned not to divulge the nature of their training.
Following Pearl Harbor, Lee enlisted in the regular Navy, ultimately serving aboard a newly-launched minesweeper. He sailed to Hawaii and then to Guadalcanal where the Japanese were engaged in a pitched battle with Allied forces. The enemy was continuously bombing the American airstrip at Henderson Field and aircraft were engaged in fierce dogfights in the skies above the besieged island.
As the fighting raged, Lee and other sailors were dispatched in multiple small craft to rescue downed pilots. One afternoon, while on rescue patrol, Lee’s boat was bombed, trapping several crewmen below decks. When the craft began to rapidly sink, the spare fuel caught fire, encircling the boat. As the ranking enlisted man on deck, Lee directed survivors to remove their life jackets and boots in order to swim under the burning water. Some of the men were poor swimmers, but all made it under the fire only to be attacked by sharks.
Seeing the sailors struggle, Marine planes flew low and strafed the water in an attempt to kill the sharks. Lee and ten others made it to shore where the unarmed sailors managed to elude Japanese soldiers who chased them over sharp coral. He still bears the scars from his barefooted dash to cover. Marine aircraft strafed the beach to keep the enemy at bay until other ships arrived to rescue the stranded sailors.
In recognition of his leadership that day, Lee was promoted to Warrant Officer. He remained in the Pacific Theater until the close of World War II. A career Navy man, he later served during conflicts in Korea and Vietnam. Of his action in three conflicts, Lee insisted in a 2020 interview that—like his fellow veterans—he was merely doing his job.
“I was never a great warrior,” he said. “I was just there.”
