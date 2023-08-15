The 38th Annual International Serenity Run roared into Cedaredge last week. On Harley Davidsons, Indians, Hondas, custom built bides, trikes, and bikes with side cars, riders from all over the US and Canada made their way over the Mesa or up from the desert to take part in this event.
This is an annual event which started in 1985 to “further the principles, ideals and traditions of 12-step programs and provide a place where all revering riders can gather with their friends and families.” (www.internationalwerenityrun.org). The first year the event was held in Colorado Springs with about 100 bikers. At the height of the event, more than 700 attended. This year the official count was just over 300, with about 50-50 men and women.
Joseph is one of the founders of the event and has attended all 38 years. When asked why he started this he said that people (in general) needed to understand that there are a lot of great bikers out there. “We have wonderful fellowship, fun, it allows us to get together and see that you don’t need alcohol or drugs to have a good time.” He went on to say that the annual camaraderie keeps them together for a common cause. “Some of us only see each other once a year.”
The general meetings are held at the Big Spruce Campground on Ute Trail. Spill over pretty much takes all the hotel rooms, some air-b&bs and Aspen Hills campground as well. Since most of the riders arrive a day or two early, there are a few pre-ride events and then the fun actually begins with a dance. Cedaredge has come to love the riders and has embraced them with hospitality and graciousness. That’s one of the reasons they return.
“We know that the community has allowed us to be here and we appreciate all they do,” said 34-year attendee “Radar” as he and fellow riders enjoyed a pancake breakfast on both Friday and Saturday mornings. Some of the riders will travel on to Sturgis, ND from here for the next annual bikers event, with a much different feel. “Sturgis begins here…” said Radar.
“We love the area, we love the people here, and we enjoy the fellowship so much,” said 19-year veteran Jerry. Some of the riders live as close as Montrose and Grand Junction, but they come from all over the country: Arizona, California, Washington, Wyoming, Michigan, Ohio, New Mexico and many other states. When asked (innocently) if they rode or trailered their bikes, the majority gave a resounding, “Rode, of course!”
“Stretch” from Durango, along with Texas Tim from Hot Springs AR, and Steve from Sonoma, CA all said that they love the people. Watching them grow each year and even bringing in new comers, gives them hope that recovery is possible and that it is long lasting. Although religion is not a part of the program, Joseph said many of the people are “spiritual” but not necessarily religious. “Religion has nothing to do with this program.”
Texas Tim said one of the most memorial and emotional parts of the event is riding in the parade. “I can’t ride in it at all,” he said. “I am too emotional and just cry the whole time. It’s about seeing all these friends and people who have come so far. In looking back at my life of where I was and where I am today, I am just forever grateful. I am filled with joy and gratitude to be alive and part of this group.”
Helene and her husband Tom, newcomers, along with two other riders, made their way from British Columbia, Canada. “My husband and I met on the streets, both addicts, and went through recovery together. That was 32 years ago and we are still sober and together. This is so amazing, we will attend every year.”
Activities included a dance, BBQ dinners, pancake breakfasts, bike and car wash by the local FFA group, bike costume parade down Main Street, Drive In Movie, bike rodeo, Poker Run and lots of fellowship. Absolutely no alcohol, drugs or …. Streaking…(not sure where that came from but they thanked two of their long-timers for the rule!)
