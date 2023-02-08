2023 Income Tax Filing Season
There are many things that you should be doing to prepare to file your 2022 income taxes to ensure that they are secure and correct. The IRS will start accepting returns on January 23, 2023.
Due to so much identity theft in Colorado over the last few years, you may want to consider getting an Identity Protection PIN from the IRS. This PIN changes each year and is designed to make the electronic filing of your income taxes more secure. To learn more and to apply go to https://www.irs.gov/identity-theft-fraud-scams/get-an-identity-protection-pin.
Form 1099-K – you’ve probably heard some talk, here’s the scoop. The American Rescue Plan changed the reporting requirement for 1099-K from $20,000 to $600. This means that companies like Venmo, Zelle, Paypal and similar companies would have to send a 1099-K to everyone who received money transfers of more than $600 in a year starting 2022. BUT HOLD ON – the IRS has delayed this start date to 2023. So do not be surprised if you receive a request from these companies for tax-reporting information for 2023. Don’t worry though, personal payments like reimbursements are not taxable. You will just need to be able to account for the money coming into and/or out of these accounts. The IRS has not yet figured out how that will be reported at this time.
Many COVID-Era tax credits or credit increases disappeared in 2022. Many taxpayers will face higher 2022 tax liabilities because of this. The Child Tax Credits decreased from $3,600 per dependent to $2,000 per dependent; the Earned Income Credit has decreased; The Child and Dependent Care Credit drops from $8,000 to $2,100; and there is no longer an above-the-line deduction for charitable contributions.
Not all changes are bad, however. More taxpayers may qualify for the Premium Tax Credit (Affordable Care Act Credits) due to an expanded eligibility. There are also some new credits for electric and clean vehicles.
Overall, file early, file securely, make sure that you include everything, have open and complete dialogue with your tax preparer about your tax circumstances, and be patient. The IRS is still behind for prior year filings.
Employers, are you ready for Colorado’s 2023 payroll changes?
The Colorado minimum wage as of January 1, 2023, is now $13.65. This may force many employers to reconsider the pay and pricing structures of their businesses.
There are also several laws that go into effect as of January 1, 2023. Here is a brief highlight of each one. You should discuss these with your CPA and your HR Professionals.
Paid Family Medical Leave Program – starting on January 1, 2023, Colorado has implemented a .90% premium on wages earned in Colorado; .45% paid by the employee and .45% paid by the employer. Employers with nine or fewer employees do not have to contribute to the premiums in 2023 but can voluntarily pay the premiums for their employees. Employers are required to sign up and file their reports electronically starting in April 2023 for the first quarter of 2023. Benefit eligibility for FAMLI-eligible paid time off does not begin until January 1, 2024. Please see famli.colorado.govfor more details and it may be a good idea to revisit this website from time to time as more information develops
Health Family Workplace Act - Starting January 1, 2022, all employers are required to provide 48 hours of paid sick time. This time accrues at 1 hour of paid leave for every 30 hours of time worked. Please see cdle.colorado.gov/hfwafor more information.
Colorado Secure Savings Act - Starting on January 1, 2023, all employers with over five employees and which have been in business for more than two years will be required to provide a retirement plan to their employees who are over the age of 18 and have been with the employer for at least 180 days. Employees do have the ability to opt out. There are two options for this plan; first an employer-sponsored plan such as a 401(k) or SIMPLE plan; secondly a state-sponsored plan. For more information, please go to coloradosecuresavings.com.
This article is intended for information purposes only; consult with your CPA for guidance with regard to your specific circumstances and considerations.
