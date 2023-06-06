Memorial Day weekend typically hails the opening of Kebler Pass. It is no surprise that monumental snowpack in the West Elks has delayed this opening but it doesn’t look like it’s going to be open to traffic between Crested Butte and the North Fork Valley anytime soon – even if and when repairs are made to Hwy 133.
While Gunnison County public works were busy clearing the pass, it has been discovered that considerable damage has occurred due to runoff in the Horse Ranch Park area. The way is in no way passable by vehicles at this time. Kebler Pass will remain closed until repairs can be made. There is no timeline for the completion of these major repairs or the opening of the pass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.